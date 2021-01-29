Asia Pacific Beer Market Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact Of COVID-19, 2020-2024 - Leading Players Are Anheuser Busch, Heineken, Asahi, Kirin, Carlsberg And Beijing Enterprises

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Beer Market (China, Vietnam, South Korea & India): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Beer Market (China, Vietnam, South Korea & India): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific beer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market in 2024 is forecasted to be US$240.7 billion. The growth in the Asia Pacific beer market is driven by escalating middle-class population, growing urbanization and rising gross domestic product. The market is expected to face certain challenges like declining youth population, innumerable regulations & limitations and huge environmental impacts of beer production. Asia Pacific beer market is also predicted to experience certain trends like the use of artificial intelligence in finding perfect flavor and sustainable production & packaging of beer.

The Asia Pacific beer market value by price category can be segmented as follows: mainstream, premium & super premium and discount. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by the mainstream segment, followed by premium & super premium and discount segment.

The Asia Pacific beer market volume by distribution can be segmented into the following two segments: off-premise and on-premise. The larger share of the market was held by off-premise segment, followed by the on-premise segment.

In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by China, followed by Vietnam, South Korea and India. The dominant share of the market was held by China, followed by Vietnam and India. Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific beer market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

beer market with the potential impact of COVID-19. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anheuser Busch Inbev, Heineken, Asahi Group Holdings, Kirin Holding Company, Carlsberg Group and Beijing Enterprises)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Brewing1.3 Ingredients of Beer1.4 Process of Brewing1.5 Types of Beer1.6 Measurement of Beer1.7 Serving of Beer

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact on Global Economy2.2 Influence on Brewing Industry2.3 Impact of COVID on Beer Prices in India2.4 Prevalence of Coronavirus in Asia

3. Market Analysis3.1 APAC Beer Market by Value3.2 APAC Beer Market Forecast by Value3.3 APAC Beer Market Value by Price Category3.3.1 APAC Mainstream Beer Market by Value 3.3.2 APAC Mainstream Beer Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market by Value3.3.4 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 APAC Discount Beer Market by Value 3.3.6 APAC Discount Beer Market Forecast by Value3.4 APAC Beer Market by Volume3.5 APAC Beer Market Forecast by Volume3.6 APAC Beer Market Volume by Price Category3.6.1 APAC Mainstream Beer Market by Volume 3.6.2 APAC Mainstream Beer Market Forecast by Volume3.6.3 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market by Volume3.6.4 APAC Premium & Super Premium Beer Market Forecast by Volume3.6.5 APAC Discount Beer Market by Volume3.6.6 APAC Discount Beer Market Forecast by Volume3.7 APAC Beer Market Volume by Distribution 3.7.1 APAC Off-Premise Beer Market Forecast by Volume3.7.2 APAC On-Premise Beer Market Forecast by Volume3.8 APAC Beer Market Value by Region3.9 APAC Beer Market Volume by Region

4. Regional Market4.1 China 4.1.1 China Beer Market by Value4.1.2 China Beer Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 China Beer Market Value Share by Price Category 4.1.4 China Beer Market Value Forecast by Price Category4.1.5 China Beer Market by Volume4.1.6 China Beer Market Forecast by Volume4.1.7 China Beer Market Volume Share by Price Category4.1.8 China Beer Market Volume Forecast by Price Category4.2 Vietnam4.3 South Korea4.4 India 4.5 Rest of APAC

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Surging Middle Class Population5.1.2 Increasing Urbanization5.1.3 Rise in Gross Domestic Product5.1.4 Premiumization5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence in Finding Perfect Flavor5.2.2 Sustainable Production & Packaging5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Declining Youth Population5.3.2 Environmental Impact of Beer Production5.3.3 Government Regulations & Limitations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players 6.2 APAC Market6.2.1 China Beer Market Share by Company6.2.2 China Beer Market Share by Brand6.2.3 China Beer Market Share by Company's Volume in Premium & Super Premium Categories6.2.4 South Korea Beer Market Share by Company6.2.5 India Beer Market Share by Company 6.2.6 India Beer Market Share by Brand6.2.7 India Beer Market Volume Share by Brand6.2.8 Vietnam Beer Market Share by Company6.2.9 Vietnam Beer Market Share by Brand 6.2.10 Thailand Beer Market Share - Key Players 6.2.11 Philippines Beer Market Share - Key Players 6.2.12 Malaysia Beer Market Share - Key Players 6.2.13 Indonesia Beer Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Carlsberg Group7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategies 7.2 Beijing Enterprises (Beijing Yanjing Brewery)7.3 Heineken7.4 Anheuser-Busch Inbev7.5 Asahi Group Holdings (Asahi Breweries)7.6 Kirin Holdings Company

