Asia-Pacific Automotive Spare Parts Distribution And Retail Landscape Market Report 2021: Focus On Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, And Thailand
The automotive spare parts distribution and retail industry in Asia-Pacific is highly fragmented, and numerous participants compete for customers' attention. This study offers a detailed and comprehensive discussion of 8 key markets; it has also identified the top distributors and retailers that command a strong position in each of these markets.
Research Highlights
This study profiles and benchmarks key automotive retailers/distributors in Asia-Pacific. It also offers useful insights into collaborative arrangements, vertical integration efforts, strategic partnerships, distribution and portfolio strategies, and financial/operational performance metrics. Regional technology trends and growth drivers/restraints in the medium-to-long term are also identified and elaborated upon.
Among other strategic content, the research service delves deep into understanding the preparedness of the industry to ride the digital wave through the adoption of digital channel sales and Big Data analytics for improvements in customer relations management and inventory optimization. Traditional core competencies such as the robustness of logistics arrangements, warehousing, and retail networks are also discussed.
Research Scope
- The geographic scope of the study encompasses 8 key markets - Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand - that hold promising aftermarket potential in the Asia-Pacific region.
- The study provides a detailed analysis of 21 distributor-retailers across these 8 markets.
- The scope of the study by nature/type of business entity (or organization) is confined to the distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket value chain. The study also discusses the retail operations of these distributors wherever such direct B2C operations are involved.
- The research service evaluates and benchmarks the selected distributors across 6 major criteria, each having 2 sub-criteria. The major criteria are Portfolio Strength, Core Operational Strength, Financials and Consolidation Appetite, Vertical Integration across the Value Chain, Digital Marketing and Sales, and Preparedness for the Big Data Revolution.
- The study analyzes the financials of publicly traded distribution companies. The research period for the analysis is 2016-2020. All revenue and financial information is provided in the US dollar (USD).
Key Features
- To understand the nuances of the auto aftermarket supply chain across the 8 markets
- To evaluate distributors across 6 major criteria (indicative of the operational performance of the distributor)
- To understand the impact of emerging technologies on existing distribution operations
- To identify strategic partnerships across different stages of the aftermarket value chain
- To ascertain best practices and growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific auto parts distribution landscape
- To perform a thorough financial analysis of distributors listed on stock exchanges, with data accessed from company annual reports for financial years 2016-2020
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the impact of the top 3 strategic imperatives on the Asia-Pacific automotive aftermarket spare parts distribution industry?
- What are the key benchmarking criteria to be employed for a meaningful comparison of various distributor-retailers?
- What are the key trends in the Asia-Pacific automotive distribution landscape?
- What are the key growth drivers and restraints for the aftermarket parts distribution business?
- Who are the key distributor-retailers in Asia-Pacific?
- What is the impact of CASE trends on the distribution aftermarket?
- What are some of the industry best practices that participants can emulate to improve their market positions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Automotive Spare Parts Distribution and Retail Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definitions
- Growth Drivers for the Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distribution Industry
- Growth Restraints for the Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distribution Industry
- Scoring Methodology
2. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Benchmarking Criteria
- Executive Summary - Benchmarked Distributors
- Executive Summary - Key Findings across Markets
- Executive Summary - Financial Performance of Publicly Listed Participants
- Executive Summary - Warehousing and Network Capabilities
- Executive Summary - Presence across Aftermarket Value Chain
- Executive Summary - Digitization Initiatives and eCommerce Adoption
- Executive Summary - Private Label Portfolio
3. Aftermarket Value Chain - Australia
- Distributor Overview - Burson Auto Parts (BAPCOR Group)
- Distributor Evaluation - Burson Auto Parts (BAPCOR Group)
- Operational Performance Metrics - Burson Auto Parts (BAPCOR Group)
- Distributor Overview - Repco (Genuine Parts Company: Asia-Pacific)
- Distributor Evaluation - Repco (Genuine Parts Company: Asia-Pacific)
- Best Practices - Repco Authorized Service
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Australia
4. Key Distributor Profiles - China
- Aftermarket Value Chain - China
- Distributor Overview - New Carzone
- Distributor Evaluation - Carzone
- Best Practices - New Carzone: Tmall Autocare
- Distributor Overview - Tuhu
- Distributor Evaluation - Tuhu
- Distributor Overview - Kuaizhun (kzmall.cn)
- Distributor Evaluation - Kuaizhun (kzmall.cn)
- Business Model Overview - Kuaizhun Fastrack Car Service
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - China
5. Key Distributor Profiles - Japan
- Aftermarket Value Chain - Japan
- Distributor Overview - SPK Corporation
- Distributor Evaluation - SPK Corporation
- Operational Performance Metrics - SPK Corporation
- Distributor Overview - Central Automotive Products Ltd
- Distributor Evaluation - Central Automotive Products Ltd
- Distributor Overview - Empire Motor Co Ltd
- Distributor Evaluation - Empire Motor Co Ltd
- Distributor Overview - Meiji Sangyo Company
- Distributor Evaluation - Meiji Sangyo Company
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Japan
6. Key Distributor Profiles - India
- Aftermarket Value Chain - India
- Distributor Overview - Jullundur Motor Agency
- Distributor Evaluation - Jullundur Motor Agency
- Operational Performance Metrics - Jullundur Motor Agency
- Distributor Overview - India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited
- Distributor Evaluation - India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited
- Operational Performance Metrics - IMPAL
- Distributor Overview - George Oakes Limited
- Distributor Evaluation - George Oakes Limited
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - India
7. Key Distributor Profiles - Indonesia
- Aftermarket Value Chain - Indonesia
- Distributor Overview - Astra Oto Parts Tbk
- Distributor Evaluation - Astra Oto Parts Tbk
- Operational Performance Metrics* - Astra Otoparts
- Distributor Overview - Sumber Berkat Group
- Distributor Evaluation - Sumber Berkat Group
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Indonesia
8. Key Distributor Profiles - Malaysia
- Aftermarket Value Chain - Malaysia
- Distributor Overview - Suan Huat Auto Corp
- Distributor Evaluation - Suan Huat Auto Corp
- Distributor Overview - Solid Automotive Berhad
- Distributor Evaluation - Solid Automotive Berhad
- Operational Performance Metrics - Solid Automotive Berhad
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Malaysia
9. Key Distributor Profiles - Singapore
- Aftermarket Value Chain - Singapore
- Distributor Overview - Tye Soon and Co Ltd
- Distributor Evaluation - Tye Soon and Co Ltd
- Operational Performance Metrics - Tye Soon Limited
- Distributor Overview - Min Ghee Auto Pte Ltd
- Distributor Evaluation - Min Ghee Auto Pte Ltd
- Distributor Overview - JAE Auto Pte Ltd
- Distributor Evaluation - JAE Auto Pte Ltd
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Singapore
10. Key Distributor Profiles - Thailand
- Aftermarket Value Chain - Thailand
- Distributor Overview - SCL Motor Parts Co Ltd
- Distributor Evaluation - SCL Motor Part Co Ltd
- Distributor Overview - PHL Auto Parts
- Distributor Evaluation - PHL Auto Parts
- Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Thailand
11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distribution Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Distributor Collaboration with Existing Independent Aftermarket Garages for Standardized Service Offerings, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Modern Retail Formats Based on a Franchisee Model, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Channel Sales of Auto Spare Parts: eCommerce for B2B and B2C
12. Next Steps
