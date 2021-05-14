Asia-Pacific Automotive Spare Parts Distribution And Retail Landscape Market Report 2021: Focus On Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, And Thailand

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paradigm Shift in the Asia-Pacific Automotive Spare Parts Distribution and Retail Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The automotive spare parts distribution and retail industry in Asia-Pacific is highly fragmented, and numerous participants compete for customers' attention. This study offers a detailed and comprehensive discussion of 8 key markets; it has also identified the top distributors and retailers that command a strong position in each of these markets.

Research Highlights

This study profiles and benchmarks key automotive retailers/distributors in Asia-Pacific. It also offers useful insights into collaborative arrangements, vertical integration efforts, strategic partnerships, distribution and portfolio strategies, and financial/operational performance metrics. Regional technology trends and growth drivers/restraints in the medium-to-long term are also identified and elaborated upon.

Among other strategic content, the research service delves deep into understanding the preparedness of the industry to ride the digital wave through the adoption of digital channel sales and Big Data analytics for improvements in customer relations management and inventory optimization. Traditional core competencies such as the robustness of logistics arrangements, warehousing, and retail networks are also discussed.

Research Scope

The geographic scope of the study encompasses 8 key markets - Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand - that hold promising aftermarket potential in the Asia-Pacific region.

, , , , , , , and - that hold promising aftermarket potential in the region. The study provides a detailed analysis of 21 distributor-retailers across these 8 markets.

The scope of the study by nature/type of business entity (or organization) is confined to the distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket value chain. The study also discusses the retail operations of these distributors wherever such direct B2C operations are involved.

The research service evaluates and benchmarks the selected distributors across 6 major criteria, each having 2 sub-criteria. The major criteria are Portfolio Strength, Core Operational Strength, Financials and Consolidation Appetite, Vertical Integration across the Value Chain, Digital Marketing and Sales, and Preparedness for the Big Data Revolution.

The study analyzes the financials of publicly traded distribution companies. The research period for the analysis is 2016-2020. All revenue and financial information is provided in the US dollar (USD).

Key Features

To understand the nuances of the auto aftermarket supply chain across the 8 markets

To evaluate distributors across 6 major criteria (indicative of the operational performance of the distributor)

To understand the impact of emerging technologies on existing distribution operations

To identify strategic partnerships across different stages of the aftermarket value chain

To ascertain best practices and growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific auto parts distribution landscape

To perform a thorough financial analysis of distributors listed on stock exchanges, with data accessed from company annual reports for financial years 2016-2020

Key Issues Addressed

What is the impact of the top 3 strategic imperatives on the Asia-Pacific automotive aftermarket spare parts distribution industry?

What are the key benchmarking criteria to be employed for a meaningful comparison of various distributor-retailers?

What are the key trends in the Asia-Pacific automotive distribution landscape?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints for the aftermarket parts distribution business?

Who are the key distributor-retailers in Asia-Pacific?

What is the impact of CASE trends on the distribution aftermarket?

What are some of the industry best practices that participants can emulate to improve their market positions?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Automotive Spare Parts Distribution and Retail Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definitions

Growth Drivers for the Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distribution Industry

Growth Restraints for the Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distribution Industry

Scoring Methodology

2. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Benchmarking Criteria

Executive Summary - Benchmarked Distributors

Executive Summary - Key Findings across Markets

Executive Summary - Financial Performance of Publicly Listed Participants

Executive Summary - Warehousing and Network Capabilities

Executive Summary - Presence across Aftermarket Value Chain

Executive Summary - Digitization Initiatives and eCommerce Adoption

Executive Summary - Private Label Portfolio

3. Aftermarket Value Chain - Australia

Distributor Overview - Burson Auto Parts (BAPCOR Group)

Distributor Evaluation - Burson Auto Parts (BAPCOR Group)

Operational Performance Metrics - Burson Auto Parts (BAPCOR Group)

Distributor Overview - Repco (Genuine Parts Company: Asia-Pacific )

) Distributor Evaluation - Repco (Genuine Parts Company: Asia-Pacific )

) Best Practices - Repco Authorized Service

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Australia

4. Key Distributor Profiles - China

Aftermarket Value Chain - China

Distributor Overview - New Carzone

Distributor Evaluation - Carzone

Best Practices - New Carzone: Tmall Autocare

Distributor Overview - Tuhu

Distributor Evaluation - Tuhu

Distributor Overview - Kuaizhun (kzmall.cn)

Distributor Evaluation - Kuaizhun (kzmall.cn)

Business Model Overview - Kuaizhun Fastrack Car Service

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - China

5. Key Distributor Profiles - Japan

Aftermarket Value Chain - Japan

Distributor Overview - SPK Corporation

Distributor Evaluation - SPK Corporation

Operational Performance Metrics - SPK Corporation

Distributor Overview - Central Automotive Products Ltd

Distributor Evaluation - Central Automotive Products Ltd

Distributor Overview - Empire Motor Co Ltd

Distributor Evaluation - Empire Motor Co Ltd

Distributor Overview - Meiji Sangyo Company

Distributor Evaluation - Meiji Sangyo Company

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Japan

6. Key Distributor Profiles - India

Aftermarket Value Chain - India

Distributor Overview - Jullundur Motor Agency

Distributor Evaluation - Jullundur Motor Agency

Operational Performance Metrics - Jullundur Motor Agency

Distributor Overview - India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited

Distributor Evaluation - India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited

Operational Performance Metrics - IMPAL

Distributor Overview - George Oakes Limited

Distributor Evaluation - George Oakes Limited

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - India

7. Key Distributor Profiles - Indonesia

Aftermarket Value Chain - Indonesia

Distributor Overview - Astra Oto Parts Tbk

Distributor Evaluation - Astra Oto Parts Tbk

Operational Performance Metrics* - Astra Otoparts

Distributor Overview - Sumber Berkat Group

Distributor Evaluation - Sumber Berkat Group

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Indonesia

8. Key Distributor Profiles - Malaysia

Aftermarket Value Chain - Malaysia

Distributor Overview - Suan Huat Auto Corp

Distributor Evaluation - Suan Huat Auto Corp

Distributor Overview - Solid Automotive Berhad

Distributor Evaluation - Solid Automotive Berhad

Operational Performance Metrics - Solid Automotive Berhad

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Malaysia

9. Key Distributor Profiles - Singapore

Aftermarket Value Chain - Singapore

Distributor Overview - Tye Soon and Co Ltd

Distributor Evaluation - Tye Soon and Co Ltd

Operational Performance Metrics - Tye Soon Limited

Distributor Overview - Min Ghee Auto Pte Ltd

Distributor Evaluation - Min Ghee Auto Pte Ltd

Distributor Overview - JAE Auto Pte Ltd

Distributor Evaluation - JAE Auto Pte Ltd

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Singapore

10. Key Distributor Profiles - Thailand

Aftermarket Value Chain - Thailand

Distributor Overview - SCL Motor Parts Co Ltd

Distributor Evaluation - SCL Motor Part Co Ltd

Distributor Overview - PHL Auto Parts

Distributor Evaluation - PHL Auto Parts

Benchmarking of Key Aftermarket Distributors - Thailand

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distribution Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Distributor Collaboration with Existing Independent Aftermarket Garages for Standardized Service Offerings, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Modern Retail Formats Based on a Franchisee Model, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Channel Sales of Auto Spare Parts: eCommerce for B2B and B2C

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soud2u

