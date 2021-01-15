Asia-Pacific $4.6 Billion Hand Sanitizer (Gel, Foam, Spray And Other) Market To 2026 Featuring JMnano, Kao Corp, L Brands, Lion Corp & Unilever

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals , Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been...

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals , Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market will be USD 4.5 Billion by the end of the year 2026.Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic in the form of gels, foams, sprays, or in liquid which is used instead of wash hands to avoid infectious diseases. The surging importance of hygiene and sanitization to prevent contagious diseases among the Asia-Pacific region will further boost the growth of this market. China & India are the major markets for hand sanitizer owing to growing awareness regarding hygiene, especially hand hygiene as well as health consciousness among the population along with the outbreak of numerous diseases.

The Centre for Disease Control, famously known as CDC, has recommended using hand sanitizer to avoid getting sick. The key factors boosting the growth of the market are growing awareness about health and wellbeing; new fragrance launched in the hand sanitizer industry, changing lifestyles. Most important due to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally, people have understood the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitization.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the leading sanitizer, especially in the healthcare sector. Nevertheless, concerns over the toxicity and harmful effect of alcohol-based products on the skin have raised the demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers.

Covid-19 Impact on Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

The surging prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, and most prominently in the Asia-Pacific region, has boosted the demand for hand sanitizers tremendously.

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges

5. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market

6. Market Share Analysis6.1 By Product6.2 By Distribution Channel6.3 By End Users

7. Product - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market7.1 Gel7.2 Spray7.3 Foam7.4 Others

8. Distribution Channel - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market8.1 Online8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.3 Pharmacies Stores8.4 Others

9. End User - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market9.1 Hospitals9.2 Restaurants and Hotels9.3 Households9.4 Others

10. Country - Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market10.1 China10.2 India10.3 Japan10.4 South Korea10.5 Indonesia10.6 Singapore10.7 Thailand10.8 Vietnam10.9 Malaysia10.10 Rest of Asia Pacific

