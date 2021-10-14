Asia $617.4 Bn Cigarette Market Insights, Trends & Forecasts To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Cigarette Market (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines & Korea): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Cigarette Market (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines & Korea): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asian cigarette market is forecasted to reach US$617.40 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.61%

Growth in the Asian cigarette market by value was due to increase in youth population, increase in female smokers and the increase in the stress level experienced by the people encouraging more people to smoke, inflation and the increase in gross domestic income driving the prices of the cigarettes thereby increasing the cigarette market value.

However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing penetration of illicit cigarette, next generation products and decreasing number of habitual smokers.

Asian cigarette market by volume is forecasted to reach 2.99 trillion in 2025, experiencing a decline during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. Decline in the Asian cigarette market by volume was due to increasing awareness of the health issues which are driving people to reduce the consumption, rise in number of alternate products like NGP, increase in the awareness through education system, and increase in the prices of the cigarette.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing preference of flavored cigarettes and increase in advertising campaigns. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by China followed by Indonesia, Japan, India, Korea, Philippines, Malaysia and Rest of Asia.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asian cigarette market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( China , Indonesia , Japan , India , Korea, Philippines , Malaysia and Rest of Asia) have been analyzed.

, , , , Korea, , and Rest of Asia) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited, ITC, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International, Imperial Tobacco) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Cigarette1.1.1 Cigarette - Introduction1.1.2 Cigarette - Major Components1.1.3 Cigarette - Construction1.1.4 Health Hazards of Cigarette Smoking1.2 Types of Cigarettes

2. Market Analysis2.1 Asia Cigarette Market by Value2.2 Asia Cigarette Market Forecast by Value2.3 Asia Cigarette Market Value by Country2.4 Asia Cigarette Market by Volume2.5 Asia Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume2.6 Asia Cigarette Market Volume by Region

3. Asia Regional Market3.1 China3.1.1 China Cigarette Market Forecast by Value3.1.2 China Cigarette Market by Volume3.1.3 China Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume3.1.4 China Cigarette Market Volume by Type3.1.5 China Economy Cigarette Market by Volume3.1.6 China Mid-Priced Cigarette Market by Volume3.1.7 China Premium Cigarette Market by Volume3.2 Japan3.3 Indonesia3.4 Malaysia3.5 India3.6 Korea3.7 Philippines

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Upsurge in Urban Population4.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income4.1.3 Escalating Stress Issues4.1.4 Rising Female Population4.1.5 Swelling Youth Population4.2 Key Trends & Developments4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Flavoured Cigarettes4.2.2 Advancements in Convenience Stores4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Increasing Alternatives for Traditionally Smoking4.3.2 Illicit Cigarette Penetration4.3.3 Decline of Habitual Smokers

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 Asia Market5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players5.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players

6. Company Profiles6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategies

China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited

ITC Limited

Imperial Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Philip Morris International

British American Tobacco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vt2y4a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-617-4-bn-cigarette-market-insights-trends--forecasts-to-2025--301400722.html

SOURCE Research and Markets