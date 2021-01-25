ASI Group Announces Exciting Name Change: To Ladonware (Ladon)

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI Group, a Leading cloud native FinTech, operating in 15 countries, announced today that it is changing its name to Ladonware ("Ladon") to mark its next phase of expansion in North America and the globe. LADON, the 100- headed Greek mythological dragon, that guarded the golden apples of immortality in the garden of the Hesperides mirrors the company's eagerness to fight for the community based financial institutions, one community at a time.

"We believe that small and medium financial institutions deserve better, they have settled for imperfect solutions from imperfect vendors for decades and have little or no option. We are determined to make sure that they get the best technology, the best service, the best and most favorable terms and conditions and fair contracts from a very experienced team that has succeeded in the United States and abroad," explained Hernando Torres, Ladon's Board Member and CEO.

Ladon provides SaaS based cloud native, openly integrated solutions for the financial industry based on a proven, highly functional, fully scalable core system operating with multi-lingual and multi-currency capabilities and meeting regulatory standards in 15 countries. The suite includes an award- winning feature rich Collections solution, a state-of-the-art AI inclusive digital banking platform, Analytics, and many other ancillary products all provided either independently or as a comprehensive ecosystem. The rapidly expanding company currently serves more than 160 financial institutions half of which are in the United States.

"Black Dragon Capital, through their intense and deep knowledge of the financial services market, has encouraged and guided us to build the next great disruptor in financial technology for the United States based upon their incredible track record and experience of building market leading FinTech companies," continued Torres. "At Ladon we connect consumers, devices, and financial institutions ubiquitously and have helped almost 100 financial institutions manage their digital transformation successfully. We are in the next phase of growth and development, focused on helping community financial institutions fight to maintain their relevance, and become a true partner on their digital transformation journey. No bank or credit union should settle for archaic technology, poor service, and divisive contract terms that impede their ability to serve their community for the long term. We are here to provide a credible alternative."

Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, Managing Director & CEO for Black Dragon Capital, indicated that "Black Dragon Capital conducted over 200 interviews with C-level executives from diverse community based financial institutions and found out that the current technology offering from the traditional US vendors remains far away from the realistic market needs and distances more everyday as they neglect updating and innovating and remain focused on accumulating and serving Wall Street's ever increasing profit ambitions." Hernandez added that "at a moment when relevance is at stake, community based financial institutions cannot stand still and continue operating from core solutions that were released when the internet didn't exist, mobile phones were not even available, and ATMs were the novelty. We felt the need to come to the rescue. I'm excited and proud to have partnered with Hernando and his team. I remember the early days of Open Solutions and the powerful growth years. Ladon represents the opportunity to keep that dream alive, with better technology, better contracts, and better service, partnered with experienced investors who invest for the long term."

Ladon has presence in 15 countries, employees over 100 professionals, and operates through 4 offices located in the Americas. The company is a pioneer in SaaS solutions and everyday processes more than 10 million financial institutions' accounts through their core banking, digital platform, collections, an analytics solutions.

About Ladonware - Ladonware is an information technology innovator that connects consumers, their devices, and financial institutions seamlessly and securely by providing the most advanced cloud based as a service solution. They build trust-based relationships through high quality service, highly functional and permanently evolving software, fair and friendly contracts, and affordable pricing. They have over 160 financial institutions clients in 15 different countries throughout United Status and the Americas. Visit them at www.ladonware.com.

About Black Dragon Capital - Black Dragon Capital ("BDC") is a high- performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit SM. They have current assets under management of approximately $400M USD. Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

