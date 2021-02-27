Ashley HomeStore, Arkansas State Red Wolves Sports Properties Donate Furniture To Families Impacted By The 2020 F4 Tornado

JONESBORO, Ark., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the F4 tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas on March 28, 2020, many families did not expect the devastation that awaited when they emerged from their safe rooms, closets, or shelters.

For two families, the devastation was massive. Doors and frames were ripped off and thrown into walls, roofs were torn completely off, windows blew, fence posts were pulled out of the ground landing streets away and for one family their pool deck was nowhere to be found! Thankfully, they survived this scary tornado with no injuries.

When the Curtis and Vacco families began to rebuild their homes, during a global pandemic no less, it was a slow process. The Curtis' are still working to finish their home that had to be taken down to the studs. The Vacco family just finished rebuilding last month. After the expense of rebuilding, it was tough to fill their homes with furniture. That is where Ashley HomeStore came in.

Ashley HomeStore, in partnership with Arkansas State's Red Wolves Sports Properties, stepped in to help provide furniture to complete these family's homes. Camping chairs were replaced with reclining sofas, a dining table and chairs were added, and a bed and dresser rounded out a bedroom.

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones joined Ashley HomeStore along with other coaches and staff from Arkansas State Red Wolves Sports Properties.

"In trying times of adversity, it rallies a community together and that's just what the Jonesboro community has been able to do," coach Jones shared.

Ashley HomeStore is proud to call Jonesboro home and proud to partner with Arkansas State Red Wolves Sports Properties, the university athletics multimedia rights holder and local Learfield IMG College team working with local, regional and national brands wanting to align with A-State.

"We're on a mission to help take care of the communities and places we call home especially during tragedies like this one," adds Lauren Hamsley, community engagement manager for Ashley HomeStore.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-homestore-arkansas-state-red-wolves-sports-properties-donate-furniture-to-families-impacted-by-the-2020-f4-tornado-301236782.html

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore