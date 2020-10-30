Ashland To Report Financial Results For Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2020 After NYSE Closes November 10 And Host Webcast With Securities Analysts And Investors At 9 A.m. ET November 11

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) - Get Report today announced plans to issue its fourth-quarter earnings at approximately 5 p.m. ET on November 10, 2020. The company's live webcast with securities analysts and investors will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and include an executive summary and detailed remarks. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com .

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and

Seth Mrozek, director of investor relations.

The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland's website at http://investor.ashland.com . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

About Ashland Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) - Get Report is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,500 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown+1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158 samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

