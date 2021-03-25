DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) - Get Report ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13717718.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-sets-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301256170.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.