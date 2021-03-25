Asheville Recovery Center Opens New, All-Female Sober Living Environment In Wake Of Opioid Epidemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the escalating opioid epidemic, Asheville Recovery Center has expanded in capacity while continuing to provide first-rate addiction care. "The Nest", a new women's housing component, has increased the center's capacity by 30%. As the latest constructed sober-living environment within Asheville Recovery Center, The Nest comfortably accommodates eleven female clients and aims to provide quality addiction care to women within a relaxed female-oriented setting.

Throughout time, women have often been among those underserved and overlooked. Statistically, women are less likely to develop substance abuse disorders than men, and, because of this, women were often excluded from substance addiction research until as recently as the mid-1980s. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism , when women do develop substance abuse problems, they report problems of greater severity, experience more health-related consequences than men, and are less likely to seek specialized treatment for addiction.

The basis for womens' inaction in pursuing professional treatment rests largely in the problematic, systemic duties placed upon women. Historically, women have faced more economic limitations than men, preventing them from seeking proper treatment. Likewise, obligation to children or family is a common hindrance that women experience much more frequently than their male counterparts. Women are simultaneously more prone to concurring disorders, such as anxiety or depression which is a large factor in the decision to not seek treatment.

Due to these past inadequacies, Asheville Recovery Center is proud to announce this expansion in the midst of Women's History Month. The comfort of female clients is a top priority and the intention of The Nest is to provide a calming, therapeutic environment so that connections with fellow women in recovery are nurtured.

As this epidemic continues to devastate communities across the United States with unwavering persistence, the staff at Asheville Recovery Center is fully prepared to combat this sinister and destructive disease by utilizing scientifically-proven therapeutic methods, providing first-rate residential-style facilities, and fostering a community of peers. Asheville Recovery Center remains the most accomplished addiction treatment center in the region and is steadily making progress in combatting this disease through the development of its new, all-female living environment. Regardless of age, race, or gender, Asheville Recovery Center is ready to help.

