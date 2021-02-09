Asheville Plumbing Experts Offer Tips To Detect Leaks Early, Reduce Water Damage

Four Seasons Plumbing encourages homeowners to check for signs of leaks early and often during the remaining cold days of winter

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and -operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, is encouraging homeowners in western North Carolina to proactively and routinely check their homes for possible leaks as the winter season continues.

"Cold and freezing temperatures are the perfect conditions to cause a water leak," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "When water freezes it expands. That expansion can cause pipes to crack or even burst, and that can result in water damage, remediation needs and ultimately be a costly repair for homeowners."

As the temperatures continue to dip below freezing, Rose and the Four Seasons team offers some advice on how to detect leaks early before they become problematic:

Look for wet spots on the floor, wall or ceiling : Wet spots shouldn't be considered normal. If a wet spot is found on the floor, wall or ceiling, there is a chance of a leak. These are normally found near sinks, toilets or tubs.

: Wet spots shouldn't be considered normal. If a wet spot is found on the floor, wall or ceiling, there is a chance of a leak. These are normally found near sinks, toilets or tubs. Make note of mold or mildew forming : Whenever there is mold or mildew, there is moisture present. Moist spots can turn into mold or mildew. Seeing this form on floors, walls or ceilings is a sign that there could be a leak, and it's best to act quickly if mold begins to develop.

: Whenever there is mold or mildew, there is moisture present. Moist spots can turn into mold or mildew. Seeing this form on floors, walls or ceilings is a sign that there could be a leak, and it's best to act quickly if mold begins to develop. Check for a decrease in water pressure : A decrease in water pressure in faucets or shower heads is another sign that a leak may be present.

: A decrease in water pressure in faucets or shower heads is another sign that a leak may be present. Analyze any increase in the water bill: If your water bill has increased over time but the amount of water usage hasn't, there is a chance of a water leak inside the home. This can be caused by a broken pipe, a leaky faucet, a leaky toilet or a variety of other issues.

"Preventing interior or exterior damage from a water leak is easier if you can spot leaks early and take action quickly," Rose said. "Taking the time to check for mold or wet spots this winter can go a long way to ensure you are not taken surprise by water damage."

