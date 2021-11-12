AshBritt Receives Largest Pre-positioned Federal Debris Management Contracts In History With Recent Awards From Dept. Of Defense

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Defense has made history by awarding four contracts totaling $1.75 billion to AshBritt, Inc. , representing the largest pre-positioned federal debris management contracts value awarded to a single firm. The record-breaking awards make AshBritt the prime Department of Defense debris management partner in four U.S. regions, comprising 25 states.

The five-year merit-based awards are effective immediately, making AshBritt responsible for more than half the landmass of the continental United States where a combined 162 million Americans live.

AshBritt is a national leader in emergency management and debris management. The company got its start nearly 30 years ago as a small business subcontractor under a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris management contract following Hurricane Andrew. Today, nearly three decades later, AshBritt is the national leader in the industry. During the pandemic, AshBritt's logistics division built and staffed field hospitals, infusion treatment centers, community vaccination sites, and mobile vaccination units in a dozen states.

"AshBritt is proud and honored that the Department of Defense entrusts us to help them assist communities after a disaster," said CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo. "Because of our roots as a local small business, we prioritize partnerships with local, small, and minority-owned businesses so those professionals have a hand in rebuilding their own communities."

Small businesses interested in debris management training and partnering opportunities with AshBritt for future operations should register at http://www.ashbritt.com/subcontractor-registration/ .

About AshBrittNow in its 29th year, AshBritt is a leading rapid-response emergency logistics and disaster response contractor that has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters and has conducted more than 400 missions for 600 clients. The firm partners with cities, counties, states, and federal agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which entrusts the firm with 25 states in the Northwest, Mississippi Valley, Southwest, and South Atlantic Divisions. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers and vaccination sites across 12 states.

