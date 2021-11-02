ASH Staging Hosted An Elite Real Estate Halloween Experience In Their 1920s Hollywood Hills Estate

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 29th, ASH Staging - a division of renowned design firm ASH NYC - hosted a Halloween celebration unlike no other at their Los Angeles Concept House. Dubbed ASHES to ASHES, the vampiric fête held at ASH Staging's historic estate in the Hollywood Hills included fortune-telling in a secret room of the property, a fang station inviting guests to become part of the theme, and a 6'7" Nosferatu performer who provided the ultimate arrival moment stationed inside a coffin from the Universal Studios prop department. Ambiance performers in the likes of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise from Interview with The Vampire provided entertainment throughout the unforgettable night surprising guests in sporadic feastings as they simulated biting the neck of the Marie Antoniette who also entertained guests. Party attendees included Drew Meyers of WEA, Jonathan London of Compass, and Zach Goldsmith & Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland.

In addition to reveling in the Halloween festivities, guests explored the elegantly staged Spanish Revival-style mansion, which Andrew Bowen (Partner of ASH NYC and Head of ASH Staging) and his team curated in just 30 days. "For us, it's really about creating a thoughtful, aspirational, and authentic experience no matter what the setting is," Bowen recently explained to Architectural Digest. "Because the estate is in the heart of Los Angeles, we wanted to infuse it with a few moments of Old Hollywood glamour as well as contemporary design pieces. The end result feels like a timeless home with old and new pieces that have been carefully collected and curated from around the globe."

Honored by Architectural Digest as an AD100 firm, ASH Staging is known for creating beautiful and charismatic spaces that allow people to easily envision themselves in a given home. Each year, they work with designers, developers, and realtors to curate around 150 homes that empower visitors to imagine themselves there. The Ashes to Ashes Halloween party provided a new way for friends of the brand to experience ASH Staging's immersive designs.

"Gone are the days where staging meant just putting some furniture in a home before potential buyers walk through," Bowen says. "This party will usher in a new era of home staging that allows people to truly see themselves in the homes we stage."

ABOUT ASH STAGING:ASH Staging offers world-class design solutions delivered in just weeks for homeowners and real estate professionals alike. Their white-glove services include custom capabilities from wall and window treatments to lighting and curated art collections. Recognized as an Architectural Digest AD100 firm, they also provide clients exclusive access to their own private collection of vintage and designer décor, which includes pieces from the likes of Charlotte Perriand, Gio Ponti, Børge Mogensen, Giancarlo Piretti, Mario Botta, and other prolific designers.

