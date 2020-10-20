Ash Brokerage Reveals Turnkey System For Term Life Applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage, an insurance brokerage dedicated to excellent customer service and technology innovation released Ash Term Express, a streamlined platform designed to help financial professionals easily offer life insurance to clients.

Our industry is changing quickly and it's not enough to keep up with the changes. Ash Brokerage is driving the change.

Ash Term Express allows the advisor the capability to quote premiums from different carriers and submit an application in minutes. From the first conversation with the client to actually delivering the policy, the platform is 100% digital — which means more now than ever before.

"Ash Term Express is foundational," says Tim Ash, Chief Executive Officer for Ash Brokerage. "It's a universal tool that allows the advisor to find the right product and price for the client."

In addition to quoting premiums and submitting an application to an insurance carrier, Ash Term Express has built-in technology to determine underwriting class and offer insights regarding which carriers offer accelerated underwriting and how to qualify for it. The focus on accelerated underwriting means less invasive medical requirements and a faster decision for the client.

"Our industry is changing quickly and it's not enough to keep up with the changes. Ash Brokerage is driving the change," says Tim. "We're focused on being a leader. And this new platform is just the first step."

More changes, including exclusive product launches and enhanced capabilities, are scheduled to go live in the near future. Learn more about the platform and how it works.

About Ash Brokerage - ashbrokerage.comAsh Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and, more importantly, the people needed to get the job done right. For almost 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with its clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

Contact Maria SarciVP, Client Experience maria.sarci@ashbrokerage.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ash-brokerage-reveals-turnkey-system-for-term-life-applications-301155215.html

SOURCE Ash Brokerage, LLC