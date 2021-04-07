ASGN Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - Get Report announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. EDT hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company's prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13718057. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2021 until May 12, 2021. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13718057. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - Get Report is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

