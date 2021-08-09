ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition Of Enterprise Resource Performance, Inc.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the acquisition of Enterprise Resource Performance,...

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - Get Report, one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the acquisition of Enterprise Resource Performance, Inc. (ERPi), a premier healthcare consulting and data analytics firm that delivers federal healthcare transformation services. ERPi's team of 250 consultants will become part of the Enterprise Solutions business unit within ECS, ASGN's Federal Government Segment.

Founded in 2001 in Fairfax, Virginia, ERPi provides IT solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and healthcare domain expertise to government entities, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Indian Health Services (IHS), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the US Army. ERPi supports key health initiatives including electronic health records modernization, post-COVID-19 care models, and improved access to provider and cost information, among other programs.

"Following one of the most difficult years for the global healthcare market, ASGN is proud to add enhanced solution capabilities in the healthcare industry with the addition of ERPi," said Ted Hanson, ASGN President and Chief Executive Officer. "ERPi offers superior IT services depth and healthcare industry knowledge, and we look forward to leveraging their proven healthcare and business transformation capabilities across our combined client base."

"The acquisition of ERPi deepens ECS' capabilities across a number of exciting solution areas and provides key contract vehicles that will bolster our current healthcare industry offerings. We are thrilled to bring their team's experience to new and existing customers across industry and government," said George Wilson, President of ECS.

"Like ECS, ERPi has a long history of taking on their clients' largest and most complex challenges, including federal departments like the VA. ECS is pleased to support human-centric missions - helping to accelerate meaningful and enduring transformation to improve the lives and medical care of our nation's veterans and military families," added John Heneghan, Chief Operating Officer of ECS.

"Joining ECS is an incredible next step for ERPi. Our customers will not only benefit from ECS' deep enterprise resources and program-level experience, but also from their digital transformation, cybersecurity, data and AI solutions. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to join the ECS and the broader ASGN platform," said Bill Hummel, President of ERPi.

Equity Grants

In addition to the cash consideration, ASGN is granting restricted stock unit awards to 14 ERPi employees covering approximately 29,000 shares. Subject to continued service to ASGN, these grants will vest: (a) one-half on the second anniversary of the grant date, and (b) 25 percent on each of the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date. The restricted stock unit awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

Legal & Financial Advisors

ASGN retained Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and ERPi retained Venable LLP and PilieroMazza PLLC as legal counsel and KippsDeSanto & Co. as financial advisor.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - Get Report is one of the foremost providers of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN's Federal Government Segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance.

All statements in this release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially. In particular, we make no assurances that the estimates of revenues and Adjusted EBITDA will be achieved. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include actual demand for ASGN services, the Company's ability to attract, train and retain qualified staffing consultants, the Company's abilities to remain competitive in obtaining and retaining clients, the availability of qualified contract professionals, management of growth, continued performance and improvement of enterprise-wide information systems, the Company's ability to manage litigation matters, the successful integration of recent or future acquisitions and demand for each of our services and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including ASGN's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005108/en/