ASES National Solar Tour Coming Soon To A Neighborhood Near You

BOULDER, Colo., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is proud to announce the 2021 edition of the National Solar Tour . This largest annual grassroots solar event will take place virtually and in neighborhoods nationwide the weekend of October 2-3, 2021. The ASES National Solar Tour is a collection of Local Solar Tours, as well as standalone Solar Sites across the country. It is an opportunity for local solar enthusiasts to come together and share their unique solar story with others.

The National Solar Tour helps to spread solar contagion, where homes, businesses, schools, and other organizations across the country open their doors, yards and roofs to neighbors who are looking to learn more about how they can utilize renewable energy. It is about neighbors talking to each other about solar, energy efficiency, other sustainable upgrades, financing, recommendations on installers, local laws or issues. It's also an opportunity to connect in person or virtually, locally or globally. With virtual tours coming into play again this year, ASES is expanding to an even broader solar network.

Solar advocates are encouraged to organize Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites in their neighborhoods or online. The National Solar Tour will closely monitor and follow the CDC guidelines for attendees and hosts. Tour organizers can host Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites completely outside, inside with masks and social distancing, fully virtual or do a mix of virtual and in-person. However you decide to host a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site, you will help the National Solar Tour empower people nationwide to learn about solar technology and the process of going solar from their friends, neighbors and other solar enthusiasts.

"The National Solar Tour inspires people across the country to make sustainable energy choices," said Carly Rixham, ASES Executive Director. "Going solar allows people to reduce costs, support energy independence and reduce carbon emissions."

This year's National Solar Tour is looking to engage over 50,000 attendees and hosts of Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours. The Tour is striving to have participation from all 50 states, with a special presence in rural areas and LMI communities.

Solar Sites can feature solar, other renewable energy, and energy efficient technologies. Organizers interested in hosting a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site can sign up to participate by August 15th at nationalsolartour .org/signup .

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has 39 Chapters including Student Chapters. ASES publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter Solar@Work for renewable energy professionals, and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series . The organization will also be hosting the 50th annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2021: Empowering a Sustainable Future in Boulder, CO from August 3-6, 2021. This will be ASES's first ever hybrid conference. Learn more and register today at ases.org/conference .If you have any questions about hosting or attending Local Solar Tours or Solar Sites or if you are interested in partnering with the National Solar Tour, contact solartour@ases.org .For National Solar Tour sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@ases.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ases-national-solar-tour-coming-soon-to-a-neighborhood-near-you-301265385.html

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society