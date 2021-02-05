ASEAN Digital Payment Adoption Market Report 2020: Voice Of The Customer - Focus On Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, The Philippines, And Singapore

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payment Adoption in the ASEAN Market - Voice of Customer, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payment Adoption in the ASEAN Market - Voice of Customer, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the lives of people around the world. Throughout 2020, local governments worked to restrict people's movement to contain the spread of the disease. Lockdowns greatly impacted the daily operations of several vertical industries and limited access to different types of goods and services.

Moreover, as fear of the pandemic spread, people began to increasingly rely on digital channels to fulfill their needs and wants. This triggered a shift to the use of digital payments. A study ( June 2020) discovered that 62% of consumers in the ASEAN region plan to increase use of online payment services after the pandemic subsides, while 60% of consumers plan to increase use of digital wallet (eWallet) services in a post-pandemic scenario.

An astonishing 87% of consumers across the region plan to start or increase the use of digital payment services to avoid physical contact with other people. Convenience will remain a key driver for digital payment usage, as expressed by 89% of consumers across the ASEAN region. Another major demand-side requirement was security - 43% of consumers in Asia-Pacific expect businesses to protect their data. The use of technologies, such as artificial intelligence and biometrics, will be a key enabler for payment service providers to balance security and convenience.

The shift to national and regional payment interoperability commenced before the start of the year (2020). Local governments across the ASEAN region had initiated the move to national interoperability by providing the relevant payment infrastructure and enforcing the required standards. Meanwhile, regional industry collaborations were initiated by the private sector, most notably by companies based in Thailand and Singapore. The survey results revealed that interoperability is an important concept as 72% of consumers in the region are of the opinion that there are not enough merchants that accept digital payments. Interoperability will enable faster merchant acquisition processes and provide greater convenience for digital payment users.

This study is based on the data obtained from an online survey undertaken in June 2020. It is supported by extensive secondary research. Companies mentioned in this study include, but are not limited to, Bank of Ayudhya, Boost, Coins.ph, Dana Limited, DBS Bank Ltd (PayLah!), Fave, GCash, GoPay, Grab (GrabPay), Jenius, Kasikorn Bank, Krungthai Bank, Liquid Group, Maybank (QR Pay), OVO, PayMaya, Razorpay, Samsung Pay, Siam Commercial Bank, Touch N' Go Systems, Inc., True Money, Venmo, and VIA.

The target audience includes digital payment service providers looking for growth opportunities and companies seeking to expand by leveraging payment solutions. The understanding of consumer behavior in a post-pandemic scenario will help both segments.

Countries covered include Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Payments Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Market Definitions

Survey Objectives and Methodology

Key Questions this Survey will Answer

Key Findings

3. Market Overview

Market Overview - Thailand (TH)

(TH) Market Overview - Malaysia (MY)

(MY) Market Overview - Indonesia (ID)

(ID) Market Overview - The Philippines (PH)

(PH) Market Overview - Singapore (SG)

(SG) Market Overview - Regional Interoperability for Payments

Market Overview - eCommerce Channels and Payment Methods

4. Digital Payment Services - Consumer Preferences

Digital Payment Services - Consumer Preferences

Digital Payment Services - Consumer Preferences: Discussion

5. Demand for Digital Payment Services

Current Demand for Digital Payment Services

Demand for Digital Payment Services in a Post-Pandemic Scenario

Demand for Digital Payment Services in a Post-Pandemic Scenario - Discussion

Demand Drivers for Digital Payment Services in a Post-Pandemic Scenario

Demand Drivers for Digital Payment Services in a Post-Pandemic Scenario - Discussion

6. Respondent Demographics

Age Groups

Income Groups

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Payments Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: Convenient and Secure Solutions for Mass Adoption, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Payment Solutions for Social Commerce Transactions, 2020

8. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

and VIA.

Bank of Ayudhya

Boost

Coins.ph

Dana Limited

DBS Bank Ltd (PayLah!)

Fave

GCash

GoPay

Grab (GrabPay)

Jenius

Kasikorn Bank

Krungthai Bank

Liquid Group

Maybank (QR Pay)

OVO

PayMaya

Razorpay

Samsung Pay

Siam Commercial Bank

Touch N' Go Systems Inc.

True Money

Venmo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xje8z3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asean-digital-payment-adoption-market-report-2020-voice-of-the-customer---focus-on-thailand-malaysia-indonesia-the-philippines-and-singapore-301223104.html

SOURCE Research and Markets