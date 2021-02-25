ASEAN Colocation Data Center Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Opportunities In Emerging Market - Thailand And Indonesia

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends are Driving the ASEAN Colocation Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends are Driving the ASEAN Colocation Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the growing presence of hyperscale cloud service providers, high penetration of Internet connectivity, and a keen focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across the ASEAN region. In mature data center markets such as Singapore, which still remains the data center hub in the ASEAN region, the demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive the revenue growth for data center services. Emerging data center markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are poised to experience exponential growth due to the abundant availability of resources, coupled with favorable government policies on developing data center infrastructure.

Governments are looking to increase data center adoption to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors, as well as offering them tax incentives. Markets such as Vietnam are witnessing growing data center penetration, thanks to local service providers, but these countries lack the necessary connectivity and infrastructure capabilities to attract global data center vendors. Governments in these emerging economies are, therefore, focusing on improving the readiness of these countries to support hyperscale data centers by enhancing their telecommunications and network infrastructure.

In established data center markets such as Singapore as well as countries witnessing high data center growth rates such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, governments have been undertaking several smart city projects as a part of their digital transformation initiatives. Data Center service providers are, therefore, adopting innovative solutions such as data center infrastructure management, data center modernization, and edge or modular data centers to optimize operational workloads and enhance service delivery by limiting latency related issues.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Centers Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, ASEAN Data Centers Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market-Scope of Analysis

Data Center Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Geographical Coverage

Growth Drivers for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Country

Trend 1-Revisiting the Data Center Hub Strategy

Trend 2-Implementation of Data Sovereignty and Privacy Laws to Accelerate Need for Local Data Center Builds

Trend 3-Investing in Proprietary Tools to Manage a Decentralized IT Environment and Enhance Data Center Operations

Trend 4-Rise in the Adoption of Edge Data Centers in the Region

Demand Split

Country Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis, ASEAN Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1-Aligning Data Center Design and Management Tools in Order to Address the Hyperscale Demand

Growth Opportunity 2-Growing Opportunities in Emerging Market: Thailand and Indonesia

and Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Leveraging Power and Cooling Technology to Create Strategic Differentiation

The Last Word

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7eu6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asean-colocation-data-center-market-report-2021-2026-growing-opportunities-in-emerging-market---thailand-and-indonesia-301235728.html

SOURCE Research and Markets