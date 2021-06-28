ASE Releases 2021 Michigan Compensation Survey Results

Employers were conservative with wage increases due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

TROY, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE, Michigan's trusted HR partner, released the results of the 2021 Michigan Compensation Survey, the most comprehensive salary data in Michigan.

Overall wage growth in Michigan was just 2.1%.

"Our data, collected directly from local employers, shows that overall employers were conservative with their wage increases this past year," stated Mary E. Corrado, ASE President & CEO. "This was expected given the recent recession and the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic."

Some job families increased at rates higher than the overall survey average. The Production/Manufacturing job family experienced a 2.8% increase year over year. Light Assembly climbed to $15.14 per hour, a more than 6% increase from 2020.

Additional Survey Highlights:

The Detroit area saw slightly higher wage increases. The metro Detroit area increased 2.3% year over year (compared to an average of 2.1% statewide).

Merit increase budgets averaged 2.8% for 2021. This is slightly above levels seen in 2020, and more consistent with 2019 merit budgets.

"Employers of all sizes should take steps now to evaluate their wages and salaries," stated Corrado. "As employers emerge from the pandemic, they are still contending with its lingering effects - specifically, a lack of available workers."

2021 Survey Demographics

A total of 301 companies, 57% of them located in the metro Detroit region, responded to the survey, which was distributed to HR professionals in January 2021. Nearly 40% of the respondents are automotive suppliers, and 461 jobs were reported on. 82% of the organizations have 1-500 employees.

ASE members who participated in the survey can access the full results in their ASE Member Dashboard. Non-participants can request to purchase a copy of the 2021 Michigan Compensation Survey results here.

