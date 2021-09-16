ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence In Technology Enablement Award

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30 th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes ASE for creating and delivering exceptional, unique technology and/or value proposition for Cisco, and consistently introducing emerging or unique technology to enable Cisco's success.

"The way we anticipate, navigate and respond to global events that impact our industry will determine how the world builds a more sustainable, more resilient, and more inclusive future," said Marco De Martin, vice president, Global Supplier Management, Cisco. "Our theme this year, 'Together Toward Tomorrow' highlights the criticality of our extended partner and supplier network. Despite the tremendous challenges we faced this past year, we have collectively remained focused on our shared goals. Together with our valued partners, we look forward to continuing to help our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, transform their infrastructure and secure their enterprise."

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About ASE, Inc.

ASE, Inc. is the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. Alongside a broad portfolio of established assembly and test technologies, ASE delivers innovative advanced packaging and system-in-package solutions to meet growth momentum across a broad range of end markets, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, High-Performance Computing, and more. To learn about our advances in System-in-Package, Fanout, MEMS & Sensor, Flip Chip, and 2.5D, 3D and TSV technologies, all ultimately geared towards applications to improve lifestyle and efficiency, please visit: aseglobal.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

