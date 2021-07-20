ASD.ai Selected For Microsoft For Startups Global Program Designed To Help Startups Quickly Scale

RED OAK, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASD.ai today announced its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups. ASD.ai is a leading technology firm behind the Application Rootines, a digital diary for Autism. As a program member, ASD.ai will receive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.

Rootines is an app that supports the care of individuals with Autism. Users can track various elements of their day from hydration to mood, meltdowns and more. ASD.ai uses artificial intelligence and machine learning enabled by Microsoft Azure's Machine Learning Studio and Automate ML to identify trends and flags. The ability to digest the data and identify actionable suggestions is game changing for this population as many parents and caregivers are currently using pen and paper to track their day. The application also enables up to five members of the care team to share access to the app to input and share information, enabling easier communication and improved care. Visit www.rootines.app to learn more.

Thanks to the Microsoft for Startups grant, ASD.ai/Rootines will use Microsoft technologies and platforms such as Azure and Microsoft 365. The company relies heavily on Microsoft Teams to stay connected to their team members who are spread across the country and the globe to reach a wide-scale audience in a short time, with built in redundancy and security.

"We're grateful and honored to be selected for this amazing program from Microsoft. We at ASD.ai have launched an app called Rootines for the care of individuals with Autism. The services and support that Microsoft provides will enable us to scale our application in order to help more parents, caregivers and individuals with greater speed to market." - Said Tamera Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of ASD.ai

Rootines is available now on iOS. A release for Android is planned for late summer. More information can be found at www.ASD.ai and www.rootines.app.

