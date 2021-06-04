ASCO 2021: Cancer Patients Concerned About Vaccine Despite Few Adverse Effects

ARLINGTON, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although cancer patients have a disproportionately higher COVID-19 mortality rate, they have nuanced vaccine attitudes. While a majority of patients expressed interest in vaccination, feelings about what vaccination can accomplish mirrored the nation's political divide. Concurrently, cancer patients report adverse events comparable with the general population. These results are from studies conducted by Inspire , the vital health community for millions of patients and caregivers, and COSMO, the Collaboration for Outcomes using Social Media in Oncology, and are being presented June 4-8 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology® (ASCO) conference.

"Our study demonstrates safety in high-risk populations of individuals with cancer," said Stuart Goldberg, MD.

Abstract #1531 presents survey results regarding attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines among Inspire members with cancer. Led by Don Dizon, MD, professor of medicine at Brown University, director of COSMO, and Inspire Research Accelerator program partner, the study found that 80% of cancer patients intended to get COVID-19 vaccines, a far higher proportion than reported in the general population around the same time. Despite this, significantly more Inspire patients in blue states believed that vaccination was the best defense against COVID-19 when compared to Inspire patients in red states. Responses suggested a significant minority of cancer patients distrust the government and healthcare industry.

Abstract #2621 reveals findings on the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines in Inspire's cancer communities. Notwithstanding exclusion of cancer patients from vaccine clinical trials, cancer patients in this survey reported side effects comparable to the general population. "Our study demonstrates safety in high-risk populations of individuals with cancer," said Stuart Goldberg, MD, study leader and Inspire medical advisory board member. Abstract #2621 will be presented by Kathleen Hoffman, Ph.D. MSPH, senior researcher at Inspire and lead analyst for both studies.

Chosen from more than 5400 abstracts submitted to the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, both abstracts are available in ASCO's 2021 Meeting Library , with presentations June 4 at 9 am.

Collaborative participation and presentation at ASCO helps fulfill Inspire's mission, said Brian Loew, CEO of Inspire. "Inspire's goal is to accelerate life-changing discoveries by inviting patients in our community to participate in world-class research."

About InspireInspire is the vital partner to the research and medical community, delivering actionable insights for better care, treatments and outcomes. Insights from Inspire's over two million members offer deep understanding of myriad conditions and their impact on patients. Visit us at inspire.com or corp.inspire.com .

About COSMOThe Collaboration for Outcomes using Social Media in Oncology consists of oncology professionals and advocates working together promoting best practices, guiding professional engagement, and conducting research on the role of social media in cancer communications.

Contact: Richard Tsai800-945-0381 richard@inspire.com Inspire.com corp@inspire.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asco-2021-cancer-patients-concerned-about-vaccine-despite-few-adverse-effects-301306061.html

SOURCE Inspire