Ascentage Pharma Appoints Renowned Oncologist Dr. David Sidransky, MD, To Its Board As An Independent Non-Executive Director

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced its appointment of Dr. David Sidransky, MD., a renowned oncologist, to the company's Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director, effective on March 31, 2021.

Known for in research in biomarkers for early detection and therapy and profiled by TIME magazine in 2001 as one of America's best in science and medicine, Dr. Sidransky is a leading expert in oncology and precision medicine widely respected in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Sidransky is currently the Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Research Division at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Department of Otolaryngology; and Professor of Oncology, Cellular & Molecular Medicine, Urology, Genetics, and Pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Sidransky is also serving as a member on the Scientific Advisory Boards of numerous professional organizations and institutions, including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the U.S. Having authored over 550 peer-reviewed publications, contributed 45 cancer reviews and chapters, and invented 28 biotechnology patents, Dr. Sidransky is one of the world's most highly cited researchers in clinical and medical journals.

Dr. Sidransky has accumulated immense industry experience and exceptional expertise, not only in scientific research, but also in business operations, corporate governance and investment strategies. Dr. Sidransky is a founder of a number of biotechnology companies such as Champions Oncology (Nasdaq; CSBR). Previously, Dr. Sidransky was Vice Chairman of ImClone Systems Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing oncology care, until its acquisition by Eli Lilly. Dr. Sidransky is also a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Israel Biotech Fund. Furthermore, Dr. Sidransky is a highly-experienced board member, after having served as a director on the boards of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GLMD), Orgenesis (Nasdaq: ORGS), Advaxis (Nasdaq: ADXS), and Ayala (Nasdaq: AYLA).

"It is our great pleasure to welcome Dr. Sidransky join us as an independent non-executive director. Dr. Sidransky is a true expert in science as well as in business operations, corporate governance, and investment management, and has made tremendous contributions to the biopharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Dajun Yang, Chairman & CEO of Ascentage Pharma. "Ascentage Pharma is currently advancing the global clinical development of its assets targeting a range of tumor types, and is gearing up for its first product launch. We are confident that the addition of Dr. Sidransky to our board will help sharpen our strategic focus and better position the company to capture future growth opportunities."

"I am excited to join Ascentage Pharma's board as an independent non-executive director, and to have the opportunity to work with the company's leadership team and board members," commented Dr. Sidransky. "Ascentage Pharma is an emerging global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation. I look forward to supporting the company to realize its founding mission of 'addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world'."

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, CHB, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of eight clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 40 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, and China. HQP1351, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and a New Drug Application (NDA) for the drug candidate has been submitted and subsequently granted Priority Review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in China. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 11 ODDs from the US FDA for four of the company's investigational drug candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

