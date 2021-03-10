Ascent Solar Completes New Funding Agreement And Full Settlement Of Secured Promissory Note

THORNTON, CO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC-PK: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces the completion of a new funding agreement and full settlement of a secured promissory note.

On March 4, 2021, the Company entered into a common stock purchase agreement ("SPA") with a private investor (the "Investor") for the purchase of up to 75,000,000 shares of Common Stock of the Company at the fixed price of $0.04 per share ("New Shares"). At closing on March 9, 2021, the Company issued 75,000,000 New Shares to the Investor in exchange for $3,000,000 of gross proceeds.

On March 9, 2021, the Company entered into a settlement agreement ("Settlement") with our current secured promissory note holder, Global Ichiban Limited ("Global"). Pursuant to the Settlement, the Company issued 168,000,000 shares of Common Stock of the Company ("Settlement Shares") to Global in exchange for the cancellation of the outstanding secured promissory note of $5,800,000 (the "Secured Note"). The Secured Note, with a maturity date of September 30, 2022, had a variable-rate conversion feature that entitles Global to convert into shares of Common Stock of the Company at 80% of the 5-day average closing bid-price prior to any conversion. The Secured Note also has a substantial lien on the Company's assets including intellectual property. Following the Settlement, the lien shall be removed resulting in unencumbering all of the Company's assets. Refer to 8-K filing on March 10, 2021 for more details of the Settlement.

"I am pleased to have reached another milestone in our ongoing restructuring and recapitalization effort which began in early 2020," commented Victor Lee, President and CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. "The new funding agreement, completed at a fixed rate above the prevailing stock price, underscores the confidence and belief the Investor has in Ascent Solar as we embark upon a new era for the Company. The Settlement with Global represents icing on the cake as the deal has not only turned a debt holder into a long-term shareholder of the Company, it also frees up all of our encumbered assets and moves the Company closer to cleaning up our balance sheet and being debt free."

Mr. Lee concluded, "Despite our restructuring delays that were exacerbated by COVID-19, our team proved to be resilient. We are optimistic and look forward to stronger years ahead, as our high-value PV market focus, particularly in the space and near-space segment, begins to take shape. We will continue to update our shareholders regularly as we make continued progress."

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com .

