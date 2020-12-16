Ascent Announces The Availability Of A New Robotics Solution - Ascent Pick

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Robotics unveils a powerful but easy-to-deploy bin-picking solution for manufacturing industries around the world, called Ascent Pick. Ascent Pick uses inexpensive and readily available cameras and features an easy-to-use web-based UI - dramatically minimizing both infrastructure costs and programming overhead for manufacturers eager to leverage modern industrial advances in computer vision that promise to accelerate growth and profitability.

In the manufacturing sector, robotic bin picking is vital to operating efficiencies and optimal workforce management as it frees workers from needing to perform tedious and monotonous tasks. According to Eric Truebenbach, Director of Corporate Development at Teradyne, in his The Robot Report in article "Is fully automated bin picking finally here?", an estimated 38% of the manufacturing workforce moves parts between bins and the machines that manipulate these parts. The Ascent Pick solution features an innovative AI algorithm that can understand what it 'sees' with a simple RGBD camera, distinguishing between complex and differently shaped objects without the need for learning with real data or manual labeling of data. Moreover, the Ascent Pick software and accompanying web-based UI supports many different robots manufactures and types, as well as grippers.

The Ascent Pick solution and user interface were designed and developed in close collaboration with key industry partners and is now commercially available from the Ascent Website or through one of their partner distributors or system integrators. "I am excited to announce the availability of Ascent Pick, making industrial AI profoundly more useful and accessible thanks to our unique combination of sophistication with simplicity", says Ken Kutaragi, CEO of Ascent Robotics "this will be the first of many industrial AI solutions we plan to, as we say, make in Japan and make for the World."

Founded in 2016, Ascent Robotics is a Tokyo-based AI venture led by Ken Kutaragi, Father of Sony PlayStation, developing intelligent solutions for robotics and mobility. In collaboration with external partners, Ascent's is "building the new code for machine autonomy - made in Japan, made for the World". For more information and solution inquiries go to ascent.ai

