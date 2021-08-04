Ascend Wins Lithium-ion Battery Additive Patent Case Against Samsung SDI

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has successfully challenged a lithium-ion battery technology patent held by Samsung SDI. In a final written decision, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board held that all of the challenged claims were invalid for multiple reasons.

The board's decision broadly enables manufacturers to use Trinohex Ultra™ in the United States for their lithium-ion battery electrolyte formulations.

To date, Ascend's global efforts to invalidate Samsung SDI's patent family have been successful, with favorable decisions in China and the U.S., with actions pending in other jurisdictions.

"We are pleased that the board saw the merits of our case against an overly broad and restrictive patent," said Dan Burke, Ascend's intellectual property attorney. "The board agreed that the scope of the existing patent was too broad and that its claims were invalid in view of earlier well-known additives."

Ascend's Trinohex Ultra is a globally available, non-hazardous electrolyte additive that improves battery life and overall performance, especially in extreme conditions. Independent testing has shown Trinohex Ultra to be effective in reducing harmful gas generation by over 25% and protecting both current and next-generation lithium-ion battery cathodes from degradation.

"We have tested batteries containing Trinohex Ultra across different cathodes, voltages and electrolyte chemistries," said David McNeece, Ascend's business manager for battery chemistry. "Across the board, Trinohex Ultra outperforms competing additives - displaying superior performance in gas generation and capacity retention, which leads to longer-lasting and higher performing batteries in all conditions."

Ascend is a fully integrated producer of high-performance polymers, fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, electrical and electronic, consumer and industrial products globally.

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

