ASC Connect 2020 Brings Together Government And Industry Leaders For Insightful Conversations On Alberta's Plan For Recovery

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) today announced its speakers for the fourth annual ASC Connect conference to be held on October 27, 2020. The theme of this year's free virtual event is Adapting to New Market Realities and Fostering Resilience.

The conference will include remarks from the Honourable Travis Toews, Minister of Finance about Alberta's recovery plan. Following this, there will be panel discussions with experts who will share their perspectives on how we are adapting to our market realities, fostering resilience and promoting growth in technology, innovation and capital formation in Alberta. The panelists for ASC Connect 2020 include:

Dan Balaban , Founder, President and CEO, Greengate Power

, Founder, President and CEO, Greengate Power Brian Felesky , Chairman, InterGen Capital

, Chairman, InterGen Capital Brady Fletcher , Managing Director and Head of TSX Venture Exchange

, Managing Director and Head of TSX Venture Exchange Laura Kilcrease , Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Innovates

, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jack Mintz , Economist and President's Fellow at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy

, Economist and President's Fellow at the School of Public Policy Alice Reimer , Site Lead, Creative Destruction Lab - Rockies

, Site Lead, Creative Destruction Lab - Rockies Nancy Southern , Chair and Chief Executive Officer, ATCO Ltd.

, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, ATCO Ltd. Mac Van Wielingen, Founder and Partner, ARC Financial Corporation

Kristina Williams , President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Enterprise Corporation

"ASC Connect provides a compelling opportunity for market participants, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to hear from, and be inspired by, a group of experienced and insightful leaders," said Stan Magidson, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the ASC. "This year we'll have timely discussions about the state of our province, Alberta's plan for recovery and what we can do, together, to strengthen our economy."

Free registration for ASC Connect 2020 is available directly here.

Media interested in attending should contact media@asc.ca.

For more information, including speaker biographies, visit albertasecurities.com/2020_asc_connect.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

