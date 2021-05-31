Asbestos Corporation Limited Announces A Change To Its Board Of Directors

AB.H

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H) today announced that during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2021 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Guy Bérard was elected to the Board of Directors.

"In September 2020, Mr. Guy Bérard, a Board member of the parent company, Mazarin Inc., since May 2018 and Executive Vice President of both Companies since August 2019, was appointed President of these Companies. It is appropriate that, as President, he also be a member of the Board" said John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Guy Bérard holds a Bachelor of mechanical engineering. In the course of his career, he has been employed by Arborite inc., where he held various positions before becoming President and General Manager from 1994 to 2002, under several owners such as, Domtar, Forbo ag, Wilsonart International and ITW respectively. From 2002 to 2005, he was Vice-President and General Manager, kitchen sector, of MAAX Inc. and President and CEO of Rad Technologies Inc., from 2008 to 2017, hired by a private equity owner to implement the company's turnaround in order to prepare it for sale, and General Manager of Comité organisateur de la 53e Finale des Jeux du Québec - Thetford 2018. Involved in the community, he was also President of le Groupe des 12 and Ambassador of E2RT.

Asbestos Corporation Limited is a natural resource company whose focus in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to commissioning, to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Administrators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management as of the date of this press release. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

