Asana was recognized for its industry-leading suite of programs designed to support parents as they face increased caregiving responsibilities following the shift to distributed work. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Great Place to Work® has honored Asana, Inc. (ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents. Asana was recognized for its industry-leading suite of programs designed to support parents as they face increased caregiving responsibilities following the shift to distributed work. This year, Asana was ranked #38 on the prestigious list, moving up 17 spots from its 2020 placement.

The award is the latest industry recognition for Asana as a leading workplace in 2021. This year, Great Place to Work and Fortune named Asana to six of its prestigious lists, including #1 Best Workplace for Millennials, #1 Best Workplace in Technology and #9 Best Workplace for Women. Additionally, Fast Company featured Asana in its inaugural list of Brands That Matter and named it a Best Workplaces for Innovators.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents," said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. "In the past 18 months we've doubled-down on encouraging open, candid conversations about the challenges of being a parent in a distributed world, and supporting caregivers as they face shifting safety regulations and unpredictable schedules. This award goes out to our growing community of caregivers, who have co-created a workplace where it's completely normal and even welcomed to see kids on Zoom. We're grateful for this cultural and mental shift, and consider it one of the silver linings of the pandemic."

With the return to in-person life in flux, Asana expanded its manager training with reinforced leadership communication methods to help them tune into the caregivers on their team and support them when hours and workloads need to be adjusted. As schools and daycare facilities respond to the pandemic, Asana set a temporary policy giving parents and caregivers the option to formally shift their work arrangement to part-time. To ensure that programs respond to parents' changing needs across its global regions, Asana holds regular town hall sessions with parents and managers to learn how it can adjust and improve existing programs.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn't have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children."

