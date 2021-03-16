Asana Partners Announces Additions To Senior Leadership Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asana Partners announced additions to its senior leadership team. These individuals represent substantial industry expertise and diverse perspectives that will complement Asana's approach to value creation.

"Katie, Miki, and Stefan bring proven leadership, strong intellect, and unwavering integrity to their roles; attributes that are core to our high-performance, unique culture," commented Jason Tompkins, Managing Partner at Asana Partners. "We're excited to celebrate Katie's promotion and to welcome Miki and Stefan to the team."

Katie W. Grissom has been promoted to Managing Director. She has led Asana's leasing and marketing teams since joining the firm in 2016 and will continue to serve on the Investment Committee. Grissom has developed strategic relationships nationally and has been instrumental in leasing the firm's retail-driven, mixed-use properties while also serving as a mentor to other team members. Prior to joining Asana Partners, Grissom was Director of Franchise Consulting at Pure Barre, an L Catterton portfolio retailer. She earned a B.A. in Finance from Wofford College and an M.B.A from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

Miki A. O. Kamijyo joined Asana Partners as General Counsel. She will have overall responsibility for corporate legal matters and will lead the firm's growing ESG function. Kamijyo has two decades of experience focusing on real estate and corporate law, compliance and regulatory matters, and ESG. She most recently acted as Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer at Annaly Capital Management. Prior to Annaly, Kamijyo was Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at GreenOak Real Estate. She earned a B.S. in Architecture from the University of Virginia and a J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law.

Stefan C. Neudorff joined Asana Partners as Chief Accounting Officer. He will oversee accounting, investor reporting, treasury, and tax. After serving in leadership roles for some of the largest asset managers in the country, Neudorff brings public and private real estate accounting and financial reporting experience to the role. Previously, he was Executive Director at PGIM Real Estate where he was responsible for financial reporting and accounting of U.S. real estate in open-end and closed-end funds, separate accounts, and daily traded funds. Prior to PGIM, he was Vice President and Controller at Brookfield Asset Management where he oversaw accounting for Brookfield's series of global closed-end opportunistic real estate funds. A Certified Public Accountant, Neudorff earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Florida and a Master of Accountancy from the University of North Florida.

About Asana Partners

Asana Partners is a vertically-integrated real estate investment company that creates value by acquiring, enhancing, and operating distinctive mixed-use and retail properties in dynamic urban and near-urban neighborhoods in the United States. For more information, visit www.asanapartners.com.

Media Contact: Julie C. Ducworth(803) 465-1198 julie@jcdcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asana-partners-announces-additions-to-senior-leadership-team-301248577.html

SOURCE Asana Partners