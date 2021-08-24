Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. Announces Todd Glogovsky As President And Chief Operating Officer

FOWLERVILLE, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA"), a leading international compounder of advanced engineered polymers and glass reinforced polypropylene, announced that Todd Glogovsky has been named president and chief operating officer.

Glogovsky, who joined the Asahi Kasei owned company in 2017 and was formerly the executive vice president of sales and technology, has over 30 years of plastics experience. Before joining APNA, Glogovsky was a managing director for a South American compounding business where he successfully led the company through a difficult recession. Glogovsky also has over 15 years of senior management experience, including strategic development, and has held positions related to sales, technology, operations and research and development throughout his career.

"In Todd's four years with the company, he has made a significant impact on our business strategy and product growth," said John W. Moyer, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei Corp. "Todd's extensive background and experience is an asset to our entire organization; he has proven himself as an effective leader who prioritizes both internal and external relationships. His efforts will play a critical role in advancing both APNA and Asahi Kasei toward our 2024 mid-term plan goals."

"I am honored to lead this incredible organization," said Todd Glogovsky. "I truly believe APNA has some of the most talented individuals, as well as a strong business model. I look forward to strengthening our foundation, including establishing more sustainable efforts, as we continue our efforts on being the world's top compounder."

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA") is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes Xyron (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), Leona (nylon 6/6, 6/6+6i), Tenac (homopolymer & copolymer acetal) and Thermylon (nylon 6, 6/6). APNA currently has three locations in North America and over 400 employees. More information can be found at www.akplastics.com.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care.

