ASA Issues Reminder To Consumers On Importance Of Hiring Qualified Gems & Jewelry Appraisers

RESTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When value matters - hire a qualified gems & jewelry appraiser is the theme echoed in ASA's latest message to consumers.

Spotlighted in a three minute video posted online to the Society's YouTube channel, the message features testimony from four members holding the Accredited Senior Appraiser designation, who explain how qualified gems & jewelry appraisers, like those accredited by ASA, provide exceptional valuation expertise, are among the best trained and most experienced in the profession and adhere to the highest standards and ethics.

ASA's new "When Value Matters" video may be viewed online at: https://bit.ly/2YBkuY2

Speaking to the driving force behind the video, ASA Gems & Jewelry Discipline Committee Past Chair, Mark T. Cartwright, ASA, MGA ®, explained saying, "Hiring a qualified expert is critical. Accurate and unbiased value conclusions are paramount and provide consumers with a necessary and deserved peace of mind."

ASA CEO, Johnnie White, added further saying, "Protecting and fostering the public trust of our members and the appraisal profession is fundamental to our Society's mission."

Also included in the video is valuable information for consumers on how to locate and connect with thousands of member expert, designated gems & jewelry appraisers through ASA's free Find an Appraiser search tool available online at https://www.FindAnAppraiser.org or by calling (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASAASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free " Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

