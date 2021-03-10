As The Need Continues, StarKist® And Feed The Children Help Dallas-Area Families Affected By The Severe Winter Storm

DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., a food company that provides trusted, healthy, shelf-stable seafood and chicken in the United States, has partnered with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, to help families affected by the recent winter storm. StarKist donated its lean protein products valued at more than $25,000 to support residents who live in some of the hardest hit communities in the Dallas metro area.

The two organizations worked with local community organizations, Belknap Ministries/Inspired Vision Compassion Center, to distribute donated product from StarKist and resources to families Tues., March 9. The event, hosted by Belknap Ministries/Inspired Vision Compassion Center at the Vision Inspired Church in Dallas, will benefit as many as 2,000 families who need a little extra help during this challenging and uncertain time.

"The aftermath of that severe February storm is still very real," said Michelle Faist, Head of Corporate Affairs, StarKist Co. "It's an honor to provide much needed food for families in Texas who are still recovering. We appreciate our strong partnership with Feed the Children to make it happen, and will continue to work together to help families in need across the country."

StarKist has been a partner of Feed the Children for 12 years, supporting various initiatives such as providing education supplies to teachers and students, as well as responding to natural disasters. StarKist's generosity has played a significant role in how Feed the Children fights childhood hunger and poverty, going above and beyond just addressing food insecurity issues.

"It is only through partnership that we can reach at-risk families and respond to critical emergencies," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our partnership with StarKist and Belknap Ministries, we can support America's most vulnerable during these difficult times, providing much-needed food and essentials."

Visit feedthechildren.org/disaster-response to learn more about how Feed the Children works with a vast network of community partners to provide disaster relief.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in nine countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

Media Contacts:Michelle Faist at 412-323-7457 or Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com Samaiyah Islam at 405-650-4914 or Samaiyah.islam@feedthechildren.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-the-need-continues-starkist-and-feed-the-children-help-dallas-area-families-affected-by-the-severe-winter-storm-301244810.html

SOURCE StarKist Co.