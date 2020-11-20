As States Roll Out New Lockdowns, Batteries Plus Bulbs Introduces Online Scheduling And Contactless Auto Battery Installation

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many states implementing strict lockdowns in advance of the holiday travel season, Batteries Plus Bulbs, a national retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services, is helping keep residents powered up and safe on the roads. Millions will opt to travel by car this year, unaware that auto batteries can lose up to half their power when the temperature dips below freezing. To make it even easier to keep batteries running at peak performance, Batteries Plus Bulbs now offers online scheduling for convenient auto battery replacement. Customers can also have their vehicle's battery tested for free at Batteries Plus Bulbs.

Online scheduling is just one of the ways that Batteries Plus Bulbs is responding to customer feedback. The company has heard from customers that safety in the midst of COVID-19 as well as convenience is important to them. In response, Batteries Plus Bulbs enacted thorough sanitizing and social distancing measures, launched curbside pickup and established contactless battery installation services. And now, Batteries Plus Bulbs is the first retailer in its industry to offer online scheduling to make its auto battery installation services safer and more convenient for customers.

To take advantage of contactless auto battery installation, customers can order their battery online and schedule their installation time. A technician will bring the battery to their car and install it while the customer waits safely within their vehicle. As an essential business, Batteries Plus Bulbs will continue to remain open to service its customers' needs.

"With the ability to schedule your auto battery installation appointment online, we've made this service safer and even more convenient for our customers," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "Along with our expert technicians and best-in-class products, we're providing a great experience during what could otherwise be a frustrating situation."

Batteries Plus Bulbs offers a large assortment of vehicle batteries, including Duracell Ultra and X2Power, the most powerful battery on the market. Batteries Plus Bulbs also offers free auto battery testing and free installation on most models and at most stores.

To get ahead of freezing winter temperatures and stay safe during holiday travel, visit batteriesplus.com to schedule an auto battery installation or visit your local Batteries Plus Bulbs store for a free auto battery test.

