As Schools Prepare To Reopen, Experts Recommend Investing In Cleaning And Health Measures - And Violet Defense Has The Products To Support Them

Violet Defense's UV disinfection systems, which kill pathogens in the air and on surfaces, are available right now for schools making infrastructure improvements this summer

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With experts recommending that schools spend some of the $190.5 billion available in pandemic recovery aid on cleaning and safety measures, Violet Defense suggests schools consider its clinically proven, chemical-free UV disinfection technology that is effective against the COVID-19 virus.

Orlando-based Violet Defense develops innovative germ-fighting UV technology, including the only known installable pulsed xenon solution that can be used to regularly disinfect both hard surfaces and the air. The Violet Defense products are third-party validated to kill up to 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, E. coli, salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., norovirus and C. auris.

Violet Defense CEO Terrance Berland said UV disinfection can help schools and families return to some sense of normalcy this fall.

"After schools closed down last year because of the pandemic, countless school children missed out on valuable learning and social opportunities as they worked from home," Berland said. "As schools reopen for in-person instruction this fall, we hope to offer peace of mind to students, staff, and parents by providing a clean and safe place for young people to grow and learn. And because we understood the demand, we secured a significant amount of product so that we have ample availability for those in need."

Schools are now preparing for safe re-opening, with federal funding supporting measures including cleaning and safety. Another $122.7 billion was approved in March, bringing the total available funds to help defray infrastructure costs to $190.5 billion. So far, 40 states have submitted plans to access and use the funds, with 12 of them approved.

The National Council on School Facilities has recommended that 15% of that funding be allocated to improve policies and strategies to provide healthy and safe learning environments. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that schools include a layered prevention strategy, including cleaning.

Cleaning is a vital part of reopening preparations because schools must diligently disinfect interior spaces in anticipation of students who arrive before knowing they carry the COVID-19 virus.

However, common chemical-based disinfection strategies can expose children to harsh chemicals that may be toxic in large quantities. Chemicals can also be particularly harmful to individuals who suffer from respiratory conditions such as asthma, and extensive use can be damaging to surfaces and materials.

Violet Defense UV disinfection products provide regular disinfection while allowing schools to rely less on chemical disinfection protocols. And a number of schools have already begun to adopt Violet Defense's UV technology.

For example, the Jewish Academy of Orlando has installed germ-killing UV lights from Violet Defense throughout its school, including units in its nurse's clinic, classrooms and other shared spaces on campus, which allowed them to continue in-person education last year as well.

Violet Defense also offers UV air purifiers, from its partners at PURO Air, to provide continuous disinfection by automatically cycling and disinfecting air throughout the day. This combination of products can complement a school's layered prevention strategies, as recommended by the CDC, against not only SARS-CoV-2 but other common viruses such as influenza, norovirus, and the common cold, which are transmitted through fine aerosol droplets.

The solutions will assist frontline workers, janitorial staff members and students by minimizing their exposure to contaminated surfaces, which should result in fewer student absences and more safety for staff and teachers.

"Violet Defense offers a variety of UV disinfection products, from fully automatic installed solutions to on-demand mobile disinfection of air, surfaces and equipment to combat the ongoing threat of COVID-19," Berland said. "We believe that the proper deployment of our technology will help students move forward and catch up on the learning opportunities they missed last year as a result of the pandemic."

