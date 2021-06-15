As Demand Surges For Senior Healthcare Services, IMA Medical Group Opens 20th Center In Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If we learned anything from 2020, it's that the healthcare industry is more important than ever, especially as Florida's aging population seeks ways to remain healthy and active. Given the increasing need for quality healthcare services that focus on the whole person, IMA Medical Group, a leading independent provider of high-quality primary care physician services in Central Florida, proudly announces the grand opening of the IMA Sanford Center located at 2432 French Avenue Sanford, Florida. The new facility marks the 20 th center opening in IMA Medical Group's 10-year history.

"The past year has been a confusing, and often isolating one for Florida's aging population, and IMA Medical Group aims to safely and conveniently bring patients back to truly living - with a renewed focus on their overall health and well-being," stated Dr. Mark Leenay, Chief Executive Officer, IMA Medical Group. "We aim to challenge the expected to deliver the exceptional to our members and are thrilled to have the opportunity to be opening the 20 th location of IMA Medical Group and bring our comprehensive and patient-centered health care services to the growing senior population in Sanford and surrounding communities."

"IMA Medical Group's approach focuses on the entire person, their physical health as well as their social and emotional health," added Leenay. "We provide a unique patient experience through our concierge approach that truly resonates with the senior population, and it is an honor to continue to expand throughout the state to bring the quality of our service and breath of programs to more patients."

The new IMA Medical Group Sanford center will encompass 8,500 square feet, where physicians, nurses, specialists, and other clinical staff will provide patients with preventive care services in addition to chronic disease management and many convenient in-house services, including diagnostic testing, dispensaries (pharmacy), and labs among others.

Under the leadership of Medical Director Dr. Juan Carlos Escandon, the center in Sanford will also be supported by on-site physicians Dr. Candice Rivera and Dr. Edgar George, as well as additional care team members.

Understanding that our patients make it a priority to stay healthy and active, IMA Medical Group continues to focus on the whole person, building facilities that also feature wellness centers on the premises. These centers focus on helping patients take control of their physical, mental and emotional health, featuring health education classes, physical fitness classes, arts and crafts, and other social engagement activities. IMA Medical Group also provides our personal transportation services to and from appointments for patients qualify for it .

In addition to standard telemedicine appointments, IMA Medical Group takes a hybrid approach to ensure patients have access to a variety of health professionals, outfitting centers with private audio-visual pods where patients may consult with specialists and off-site providers who are part of their care team. IMA Medical Group offers patients physician-guided virtual house calls via tele-health, with 24/7 access to their doctor, most who are bilingual in English, Spanish, Filipino or Haitian Creole ensuring easy communication and improving the patient experience no matter the time of day or night.

The IMA Medical Group Sanford center opens on June 14, 2021. To make an appointment, schedule a tour or to request more information, call 407-768-4464.

As Baby Boomers mature, 10,000 are becoming eligible for Medicare every day. To meet the needs of this expanding population, as well as individuals moving into Florida, IMA is adding additional clinics and well have over 30 open by the end of 2022. We will be expanding into additional counties soon, including Two facilities in Orlando will open during the summer and early fall at 3333 S Conway and 2285 S Semoran, and will have urgent care capabilities. IMA is also opening two Innovation Centers in early 2022 including a 20,000-square-foot center in South Lakeland and a 12,000-square foot center in Tampa, which will include IMA's traditional healthcare services, as well as an expanded wellness center facility, yoga, Pilates, educational opportunities, arts & crafts, a café, and other soon to be announced capabilities. In addition IMA is expanding its facilities in North Lakeland and Poinciana and adding a second facility in Clermont. The Sanford location opening comes quickly on the heels of a new center in Brandon, Fla., which opened on May 15, 2021.

About IMA Medical GroupIMA Medical Group provides high quality primary medical and wellness services focusing on improving patient care, reducing costs, and offering convenient services for patients, their families and caregivers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, IMA serves patients in 20 medical centers across Central Florida including Orlando, Lakeland, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Clermont, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and Tampa, where over 70 physicians and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to over 40,000 members in partnership with all leading Medicare Health Plans. For more information, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com .

* IMA Medical Group earned the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for the fourth consecutive year. The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication, and patient involvement.

