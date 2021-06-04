As Demand Soars, People Booking Flights For Travel Now And Later According To GO Group Survey

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When asked via a survey conducted by international ground transportation provider The GO Group, LLC, about air travel plans for the remainder of 2021, 84% of respondents said they plan on traveling for leisure and 31% for business.

Of those planning vacation travel, 31% responded they have already booked airfare with 54% of those booking within three months; 28% within three to six months and 5% between six and nine months. Twelve percent responded they have booked flights for nine months out or more.

Seventeen percent of those planning on business travel have already booked their flights with 54% having booked within three months. Twenty-one percent have booked within three to six months; 7% percent within six to nine months and 18% booked nine or more months in advance.

"According to industry reports, including our survey, people are ready fly again," says John McCarthy, president of the GO Group. "And while virtual meetings won't end anytime soon, we think businesses are ready to send their employees off to in-person meetings.

Additionally, we are seeing a renewed interest in shared-ride airport transportation, which are more economical and, since they are provided by professionally trained drivers, are safer and more reliable than other options," says McCarthy.

According to GO's most recent data, reservations for shared-ride shuttles doubled from April to May 2021.

This indicates travelers are looking for lower cost alternatives to ride-share companies which continue to increase prices significantly on top of astronomical surge prices during busier times and inclement weather.

"GO operators offer safe, reliable and affordable transportation services and are fully equipped to handle the anticipated increase in air travel," say McCarthy.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

