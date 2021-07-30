As Delta Variant Surges, Medicomp Systems Cancels Participation In HIMSS21

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, which makes medical data relevant, usable and actionable, today announced that it is canceling its participation in the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, August 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas. With new COVID-19 cases surging due to the Delta variant, company leaders made the decision based on their commitment to keeping staff safe from infection.

"Over the last several months, we have invested significant time and resources to prepare for what we hoped would be a very special HIMSS conference. Unfortunately, with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant, we have concluded that our attendance poses an unacceptable health risk for our staff and their families," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp Systems.

Medicomp Systems had planned to offer HIMSS attendees a sneak peak of Holy Name's internally developed EHR and emtelligent, plus share details of its new licensing partnership with CPSI to integrate Quippe Clinical Data Engine into CPSI's acute and post-acute EHR platforms. Customers and partners are encouraged to reschedule meetings here.

