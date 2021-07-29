As Crime Rates Soar, Real Safe Brands Introduces App That Solves 911's Location Flaw

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a terrifying scenario, it's 2:37 AM, you're asleep in your own bed and suddenly you're awakened by sound, a criminal has broken into your home.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a terrifying scenario, it's 2:37 AM, you're asleep in your own bed and suddenly you're awakened by sound, a criminal has broken into your home. You pick up your cell phone and dial 9-1-1, the operator answers, you're frightened and trying to be quiet so the criminal doesn't hear you. "I'm at 1808 Dillon Ave" you whisper - "you're at 1868 Dillan correct" the 9-1-1 operator says - "just hurry" you say in a panicked whisper. In 2019 there was a 9-1-1 call and 15-year-old Dennis King died because police were mistakenly sent to 3356 N. 10 th Street instead of 3356 N. 12 th Street. As crime rates across the country rise an increasing number of Americans are coming to the realization of a serious problem, when you call 9-1-1 from a cell phone they do not know your location; the best they can do is to narrow your location down to an area between 25,000 square feet and 27,000,000 square feet.

As crime rates soar 9-1-1's location flaw increasingly exposed, Real Safe 911 has solved this problem.

Real Safe 911, a new app and system from Real Safe Brands, has solved this critical location issue. When you call emergency services using Real Safe 911, the 9-1-1 operator will automatically receive your current address. Real Safe 911 works over the existing 9-1-1 infrastructure, and with every 9-1-1 system in the US and Canada, regardless of the technology used by the local 911 call center. Even if you can't speak because of a medical condition, are afraid of making any noise because of a threat to your safety, or are just frantic in an emergency Real Safe 911 will ensure that first responders know the address of your location. "Real Safe 911 is a monumental advancement, the location sending is giant in and of itself" Dr. Gregory Charlop, Medical Safety Expert.

The Real Safe 911 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for an introductory price of $4.99 per month effective until October 1, 2021.

In addition to providing 9-1-1 with your exact address, Real Safe 911 automatically notifies your emergency contacts who can then track your exact location during the emergency and access key medical information you choose.

