As 2020 Comes To An End, Tutors International Reflects On A Year Of Resilience And Growth

Elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, reflects on its achievements and successes, despite 2020 being one of the most unpredictable years for the world in living memory

OXFORD, England, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a global pandemic, Tutors International has launched a new Mentorship Programme, experienced unprecedented levels of press coverage, and expanded their international client base.

Recent Ventures: Mentorship and Sea TutorsIn July 2020, Tutors International officially launched its Mentorship Programme. It is the latest venture from CEO, Adam Caller. It sponsors gifted children from around the world, in order to offer remarkable educational experiences and support. 16-year-old Tobias Zijlstra was the first mentee, who was sponsored to embark on the School at Sea programme. This meant he went to school on a tall ship, sailed around the world, and blogged about his experiences. The second mentee to join the programme was 11-year-old Nampet Sae-Heng: a ballet protégé and gifted gymnast. She is also academically gifted and a conscientious student. The Mentorship Programme helped her secure a place at reputable private school, Norwich High School for Girls. Advocating innovation in education, Tutors International also arranged for Nampet to have her portrait painted by portrait artist to the Royals, Hazel Morgan.

As well as embarking on the Mentorship Programme, the Tutors International Sea Tutors department is thriving. Sea Tutors places full-time residential tutors with families on superyachts, providing quality education and support on board. As the year unfolded and isolation was encouraged, some high net-worth families sought out life onboard a superyacht. Tutors International were able to provide unparalleled academic guidance for their children in the form of a bespoke live-in tutor. Sea Tutors was also featured in Superyacht World Magazine.

Press and Social Media

Home-schooling and private tuition has had more news coverage than ever this year, as Coronavirus spread and schools were shut. Tutors International specifically, received an extremely high level of press interest. They featured in several national newspapers and magazines, namely, Vanity Fair, The Telegraph and Forbes. The features highlighted the company's provision of high-quality private tuition for their select clientele.

The Tutors International social media pages have also received a greater level of engagement over the last year. Their Facebook page currently boasts 3,264 followers, and their LinkedIn page has experienced an average of 49.8% increase in visitors every month.

Responding to Global Crisis

Despite being based in Oxford, England, almost half of their clients are from the United States. Clients also hail from Canada, Bermuda, Switzerland, Germany and the UK.

Each tutor was appointed after an in-depth client meeting and bespoke search, conducting an extensive application process per enquiry. This amounts to thousands of applications and increased client demand worldwide. Tutors International had 66 tutors in placements this year, 10 of which were for brand new clients. An average of 167 tutors applied for each position advertised, with the highest application number for any one job being 351 applicants.

Having a client and tutor cohort as global as Tutors International's, there were obvious challenges with COVID-induced travel restrictions. This, along with exceptional demand, makes it all the more impressive that the small but expert team have excelled in delivering an exceptional tailored service.

Adam Caller

This year, founder and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, was headhunted by a school looking for a headteacher, and offered a Non-Executive Director role. His consultancy and expertise in the educational field continues to be of national importance. He summarises his thoughts on the year:

"It has been an incredibly busy twelve months. We've launched new programmes alongside our day-to-day service, and dealt with phenomenal demand throughout the pandemic. Tutors International has worked tirelessly, making sure clients and tutors receive the service and support we are committed to providing. I'm very proud of what we've achieved. Knowing we have facilitated high-quality support and education for families around the world, and with it, a sense of stability amongst the chaos, really reminds me why what we do is so worthwhile.

"Education has been in the headlines and under scrutiny this year. It's been at the centre of public discussion and political policies. This year has highlighted the best and worst aspects of our education system, and hope that reflection on these is a positive to be taken from this difficult year. Ultimately, the teachers and tutors who have persevered, and shown themselves to be the invaluable professionals they always have been, are - along with other front-line workers - the stand out heroes."

"The announcement of the vaccine at the end of this year was emotional. Not just because of the sense of relief and hope, but the reminder that the results of high-quality education are life-saving. When I consider what school children and students around the world have faced this year, I'm comforted by the fact that they are the experts of our future. I'm committed to making sure Tutors International continues to provide a world-class service that contributes to the kind of academic excellence that makes changes in the world."

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled bespoke service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to find the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, after-school assistance and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com Email: marketing@tutors-international.com Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors InternationalClarendon House52 Cornmarket Street OxfordOX1 3HJUK

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-2020-comes-to-an-end-tutors-international-reflects-on-a-year-of-resilience-and-growth-301196751.html

SOURCE Tutors International