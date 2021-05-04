Arvizio Brings Drone Mapped 3D Models To Life In Augmented Reality

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvizio today announced the ability to incorporate drone and UAV mapped 3D models and point clouds into multi-user, multi-location augmented reality (AR) collaborative sessions using their Immerse 3D solution. Customers can now visualize and interact with their 3D aerial photogrammetry and/or LiDAR scans in engineering projects for fields such as construction, precision agriculture, infrastructure, mining, utilities and energy.

Many enterprises and public works are utilizing drone 3D mapping for project planning, progress tracking and assessing short- and long-term changes. These datasets produced by photogrammetry or LiDAR are large and difficult to visualize on AR headsets, iPad or Android tablets and iPhone and Android mobile devices. Arvizio Immerse 3D offers wide area network streaming and dynamic level of detail processing for these massive datasets. Customers can now leverage the GPU power of their PC, server or cloud based virtual machine (VM) to stream their industrial scale 3D models and point clouds over the wide area network (WAN) enabling multiple users to collaborate and work with the content. The expanding installation of 5G networks will further enhance Arvizio's low latency streaming capabilities.

"Drone reality capture offers reliable, high-resolution 3D imagery of vast areas and inaccessible locations, and the value of that collected data is growing," said Jonathan Reeves, CEO at Arvizio. "We are providing our customers the ability to use their drone captures as a digital twin in synchronized AR visualization sessions for impactful, accurate project planning, monitoring and reviews. In addition, the rollout of 5G networks will enhance the visualization experience with our ability to offer low latency streaming over the WAN capabilities."

Immerse 3D offers patented level of detail processing, unique model optimization and efficient WAN transport capabilities to provide data compression and parallel streaming of large data sets to multiple AR clients. Arvizio Immerse 3D is an ideal way for industries employing aerial 3D mapping and scanning to fully utilize their reality capture data.

