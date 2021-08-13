Arvind Philomin Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvind Philomin is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his exceptional work in the field of General and Cosmetic Dentistry.

To start off his career, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery in India in 1966. He then moved to central New York, spending two years as a Master Dental Technician. He learned to create and deliver beautiful, life-like results. Dr. Philomin received his graduate degree from NYU College of Dentistry in 2002.

Dr. Philomen thinks of his work as both an art and a science, and is proud to have helped many patients learn to love their smiles. He restores function, health, and beauty with Implantology at Esthetix Dental Spa. Located at 285 Fort Washington Avenue in New York, NY, his practice serves the neighborhoods of Washington Heights, Riverdale, Inwood, and the Upper West Side. He, fellow doctor Dr. Divya Adusumilli, and the talented dental team, provide high-quality dental care using the newest technologies.

Dr. Philomen strives to make visiting his dental office a pleasant, enjoyable experience. He offers a wide range of treatment options for a low cost, including dental cleanings, preventative dentistry, porcelain veneers and crowns, dental inlays and onlays, Invisalign, fast braces, smile makeovers, advanced zoom bleaching, All on 4, bar over denture, and emergency care. His motto to his patients is "Get the smile you deserve. Go ahead, be yourself! You're worth it."

Dr. Philomin is a Fellow of the International Congress of Implantologists, and has achieved diplomate status with the ICOI, having successfully placed thousands of dental implants. He maintains an association with the International College of Oral Implantology as well.

In his free time, he likes to explore NYC's food scene to try new cuisine, and travel with his wife and child.

For more information, visit https://www.esthetixdentalspa.com/.

