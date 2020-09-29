Aruvant To Present At Investor And Scientific Conferences In October

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced it will present...

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced it will present at multiple conferences in October. Will Chou, M.D., Aruvant chief executive officer, will present and do one-on-one meetings at the following conferences:

Chardan 4 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Presentation will take place on October 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET . Please visit https://www.chardan.com/ for more information.

Presentation will take place on at . Please visit https://www.chardan.com/ for more information. 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa . Virtual conference will take place October 12-16 with the Aruvant presentation available on demand. Visit https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/ for more information.

. Virtual conference will take place with the Aruvant presentation available on demand. Visit https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/ for more information. BIO Investor Forum Digital. The virtual conference will take place October 13-15 with the Aruvant presentation available on demand. Visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum-digital for more information.

About AruvantAruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for rare diseases, with a near-term focus on helping patients suffering from sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia. The company's lead candidate, ARU-1801, is an investigational lentiviral gene therapy for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia. ARU-1801 incorporates a patented modified gamma-globin into autologous stem cells, with the aim of restoring normal red blood cell function through increased levels of fetal hemoglobin. The high potency of the modified gamma globin enables ARU-1801 engraftment with only reduced intensity conditioning (RIC). Preliminary clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in patients with sickle cell disease demonstrated continuing durable reductions in disease burden. For more information on the trial, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for information on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com .

About RoivantRoivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants - nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com .

