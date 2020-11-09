Aruba Edge Services Platform Delivers Premier Connectivity Solution For The Howard Hughes Corporation

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC), the nation's preeminent developer and operator of master planned communities (MPC) and mixed-use real estate, has selected an Aruba...

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (HPE) - Get Report, today announced that The Howard Hughes Corporation® (HHC) - Get Report, the nation's preeminent developer and operator of master planned communities (MPC) and mixed-use real estate, has selected an Aruba ESP-based network to supply premier connectivity experiences at its award-winning properties.

With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) as its network foundation, The Howard Hughes Corporation can deliver seamless connectivity and provide an exceptional visitor experience for those who work, live, and play at its acclaimed properties, including Summerlin ® in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was named 2020 Community of the Year by the National Association of Homebuilders; and Bridgeland ® in Cypress, Texas, which consistently ranks among the top-selling MPCs in the country, according to the national real estate consultant RCLCO.

"We're constantly exploring new ways to give truly meaningful and high-quality experiences to our customers, residents, and guests," said Bobby Aflatooni, EVP of Technology and Innovation for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Aruba's technology is a key piece of the equation for providing convenient, mobile-first environments throughout our communities."

Dedicated to innovative placemaking and providing fully-connected, amenity-rich environments featuring the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment in a walkable urban core, The Howard Hughes Corporation wanted a networking infrastructure solution that was reliable, secure, scalable and cloud-centric to ensure streamlined and proactive management. Additionally, the company sought a Wi-Fi calling solution to enhance its service and feature offerings in a more cost-effective manner than with legacy cellular distributed antenna system (DAS) technologies.

To support these goals, Howard Hughes is deploying Aruba access points (APs), including Wi-Fi 6 APs, Aruba CX 8400 Switch Series and Aruba CX 6300 Switch Series for wired access and aggregation. The solution also includes Aruba Central for cloud-native management featuring Aruba AIOps, which can automatically detect and dynamically resolve issues anywhere in the network before users even notice.

Also vital to delivering seamless experiences is Wi-Fi calling, which the company is achieving by adopting Aruba Air Pass. This technology ensures users can transition smoothly from 3G, 4G and 5G cellular to the Howard Hughes wireless network for uninterrupted mobility.

"We're seeing exceptional utilization with completely seamless hand-offs. Air Pass is a robust solution that we plan to continue rolling out across our communities, having already deployed Air Pass at properties including Summerlin, the 22,500-acre community which includes multi-tenant apartments, single-family residences, and its own 400-acre walkable center of Downtown Summerlin, with office, retail, entertainment, and more," added Aflatooni.

Overall, the company will use its new Aruba solution to efficiently and effectively provide superior Wi-Fi-as-a-service experiences. This includes relying on Aruba Central for managing the infrastructure from its Houston, Texas, headquarters as well as any remote location, including WFH offices. With Central's intuitive dashboard, the company's IT staff can quickly and easily segregate traffic by region, geography and property management type.

In addition, Howard Hughes is able to leverage the automation and programmability within Aruba CX Switches to create a high-performance, self-healing wired network that supports its Wi-Fi. Powered by the microservices-based AOS-CX operating system, the platform includes the Aruba Network Analytics Engine (NAE) for real-time monitoring and troubleshooting.

"Scalable, future-ready infrastructure is critical for supporting a range of users, while ensuring we can always provide leading-edge, high quality experiences," Aflatooni notes. "Providing everyone with the connectivity they need has never been more important than it is today."

Moving forward, the adoption of Aruba ClearPass will allow Howard Hughes to enhance its security platform with secure network access control. ClearPass provides agentless visibility and dynamic role-based connectivity for seamless security enforcement and automated response across wired and wireless networks.

The delivery of cutting-edge, high-performance Wi-Fi and seamless mobility allows Aruba to attract today's leading companies like The Howard Hughes Corporation which are committed to providing the services and amenities discerning customers require.

