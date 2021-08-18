Artline Institute Offering Early Bird Enrollment Discount For Young Creatives Through September 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artline Institute, an award-winning online graphic design school, is now offering an early bird discount for students registering for the fall term of the foundation program. The school will offer certifications in concept art and illustration with 2D and 3D techniques and animation.

The Artline Institute is offering a 20% discount for the foundation program that begins in October 2021. There is a total early bird savings of $2,000 for those enrolling in August or September for the four terms foundation program The foundation program is one year long and consists of four terms. After the foundation program is complete, students choose to specialize in concept art or animation . Specialization programs are two-year programs, and students receive a certificate upon completion.

Yohan Blanc founded the Artline Institute to bring a new pedagogical experience to the field of graphic design. He noticed that there were many obstacles that would keep students from completing coursework, including problems with time, means, level and geographic location. He also found that students complained about the educational system being too rigid, elitist and broken. Students struggled to balance a full-time job, family and education. The flexible programs at Artline Institute help combat these issues that students face.

"We help students who dare to dream big to find and hone their creative talent, offering them the opportunity to receive personal feedback from industry mentors and gain access to leading companies so they can build exciting careers that transform them into accomplished artists," said Blanc. "Our school has taken a creative approach to training the professional artists of the future. Our courses are a way to build your career rather than only focusing on mere goals to be met."

For more information about enrollment or to speak with an admissions counselor, visit artlineinstitue.com/admission .

