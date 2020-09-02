Artius Acquisition Inc. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing September 3, 2020

Artius Acquisition Inc. (Nasdaq:AACQU) (the "Company" or "Artius") announced that, commencing September 3, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 72,450,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "AACQ" and "AACQW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon the separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AACQU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Artius Acquisition Inc.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer specific technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies of all sizes. The Company is co-founded by Charles Drucker, the former CEO of WorldPay, Inc., a leading payments company, and its predecessor company, Vantiv. Inc., and Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC.

