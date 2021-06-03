Artists And Writers Will Pay Tribute To A.S. Pushkin At Sheremetyevo On The 222nd Anniversary Of His Birth

MOSCOW, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport will host a series of events to commemorate the rich creative heritage of Alexander Pushkin on June 4. The celebration takes place on the eve of the anniversary of the naming of the airport after the great Russian poet and writer.

At 13:00 on June 4 in the "sterile" departure area of Terminal B, the Literary Lounge of the Pushkin State Institute of the Russian Language will open its doors and present a public lecture by the lead researcher of the institute, Doctor of Language Arts Elmira Afanasyeva, on the topic "Secrets of Pushkin's Onegin: Dedicated to the Birthday of the Poet."

Children at the airport will be able to participate in an educational quiz titled "How to get to Lukomorye," which will be conducted by volunteers of the international program Ambassadors of the Russian Language in the World. The winners will receive branded souvenirs from Sheremetyevo International Airport.

On June 6, the 222 nd anniversary of Pushkin's birth, popular artists and cultural professionals will invite passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo to share their admiration and love for Pushkin. Throughout the day, famous lines from the poet's works performed by popular performers, actors and TV anchors will be broadcast in the airport terminals. Performers will include Dima Bilan, Alexey Kortnev, Olga Orlova, Iveta Rogan, and Mikhail Turetsky, all artists of the Moscow Drama Theater named for A.S. Pushkin: People's Artist of Russia Vera Alentova; Honored Artist of Russia Alexander Arsentiev; Honored Artist of Russia Andrei Zavodyuk; and masters of contemporary prose and authors of Eksmo and Inspiria publishing houses Ksenia Burzhskaya, Tatiana Garmash-Roffe, Daria Dontsova, Dina Rubina, Mikhail Labkovsky, Vadim Panov, Valery Pecheikin, Oleg Roy and Tatiana Ustinova.

Subscribers to the official accounts of Sheremetyevo Airport on social media will continue the Pushkin marathon. By tradition, on June 6, an online literary marathon "Become a Star: Read in SVO-style!" will take place in which all fans of the poet's work will be able to share their reading of his genius works with a wide audience.

Anyone wishing to participate in the marathon will need to post on their Instagram account a video of the recitation of a work or part of a work in poetry or prose by A.S. Pushkin between June 2 and June 4 and add the unique hashtag of the contest, # SVOйПушкин, to the posting.

On June 6, selected videos will be posted on Sheremetyevo's official Instagram account @svo_airport as part of the "Become a Star: Read in SVO-style!" Project.

Events in honor of A.S. Pushkin's birthday are one of the aspects of the extensive cultural program implemented by Sheremetyevo Airport in order to popularize the work of the revered poet and novelist. The name and images of A.S. Pushkin are present throughout the airport, and his literary masterpieces are invariably included in the program of cultural and educational events in online and offline formats. Passengers of Sheremetyevo have the opportunity to get in touch with the works of the great poet thanks to the broadcast on the airport media of eye-catching visual content dedicated to the famous works of A.S. Pushkin. Using the QR code shown in the video, everyone can download an audiobook from the golden collection of the "Listen to Our SVO" library free of charge and enjoy reading classic masterpieces while waiting for a flight or in flight. The "Listen to our SVO" audio library of works by Pushkin is implemented jointly with the publishing group Eksmo-AST, and all works are in the public domain on the site svo.aero.

The Pushkin State Institute of the Russian Language is a unique scientific and educational organization created to spread the Russian language in the world. Methodologies for teaching the Russian language to foreigners were developed here, for the first time, and a new direction in philology was formed, "Russian as a foreign language."

The Pushkin Institute is a leading international center for the study and reaching of the Russian language, similar to institutes of language and culture like the Goethe Institut, Confucius Institute and Instituto Cervantes. In addition, the Pushkin Institute is an active participant in government programs to promote the Russian language in the world and the developer of the Education in Russian portal.

Today, the Institute's activities cover a wide range of areas: teaching Russian as a foreign language, higher education programs, professional development of teachers, scientific research, testing in the Russian language, educational and youth projects, corporate training and much more.

The international volunteer program Ambassadors of the Russian Language in the World is a program aimed at promoting the Russian language among foreign schoolchildren and youth. The program was rolled out in 2015 under the auspices of the Russian Language Council. The participants of the program are students, graduate students and young specialists 18-30 years old. Today there are 270 volunteers from 45 regions of the Russian Federation and 5 foreign countries.

