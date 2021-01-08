Artists, Advocates & Thought Leaders To Convene For W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Fifth Annual National Day Of Racial Healing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tues., Jan. 19, 2021, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will virtually host the fifth annual National Day of Racial Healing, an afternoon of essential and timely conversations about racial healing, equity and justice with leading advocates, artists and influencers.

The 100-minute (approx.) online event will feature conversations, panels and performances featuring Ta-Nehisi Coates, John Legend, Padma Lakshmi, Yara Shaidi, Storm Reid and more. The program will be led by Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron, and include performances by Aloe Blacc, Connie Lim (MILCK), Flor de Toloache, the Detroit Youth Choir, including an original poem by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

The annual program is designed to bridge divides, affirm our common humanity and inspire action. Conversations explore the truth-telling and trust-building that lead to racial healing and a more just and equitable future for all. The event will also recognize work done by grantees implementing the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) process in communities across the U.S.

What:A 100-minute (approx.) virtual National Day of Racial Healing event with panels, conversations, videos, music and creative performances; local virtual events are also being held across the country.

Where:To RSVP for the national event, please visit: www.dayofracialhealing.org

When:Tues., Jan. 19, 2021 from 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm EST

Who:Hosted by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and featuring:

Aloe Blacc

Cheryllyn Branche

Dominique Brown

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Rev. Dr. Kelly Brown Douglas

Detroit Youth Choir

Dr. Mónica Moreno Figueroa

Flor de Toloache

Amanda Gorman

María Hinojosa

Saru Jayaraman

Fr. Tim Kesicki

Padma Lakshmi

Connie Lim (MILCK)

(MILCK) Hasan Minhaj

John Legend

Dr. Manuel Pastor

Rabbi Jonah Pesner

Storm Reid

Martin Sensmeier

Yara Shahidi

La June Montgomery Tabron

Jerry Tello

Baratunde Thurston

Lance Wheeler

And other youth advocates, performers and speakers

Visuals: Speakers, panelists and conversations, as well as music, dance and spoken-word poetry performances.

Visit www.dayofracialhealing.org for a complete list of events taking place around the country including Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; Selma, AL; New Orleans, LA; Buffalo, NY; Baton Rouge, LA; Battle Creek, MI; Flint, MI; Kalamazoo, MI; Dallas, TX; and Richmond, VA. Join the conversation on social media via the hashtag #HowWeHeal.

About National Day of Racial Healing The "National Day of Racial Healing" was established by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 2017 to promote healing as a critical path for ending racial bias and creating a society in which all children can thrive. The annual outreach grew out of W.K Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation effort, a national and community-based process designed to bring transformational and sustainable change to communities, while addressing the historic and contemporary effects of racism.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, W.K. Kellogg Foundation works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. W.K. Kellogg Foundation priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti.

