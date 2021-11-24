Artist Mark Timothy Signs Worldwide Distribution Agreement For Prints Of His Photographs And Paintings

California artist Mark Timothy has signed a worldwide distribution agreement for prints of his photographs and paintings with the one of the nation's largest art print distributors and will be available in thousands of retail stores worldwide

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Beach, California born artist Mark Timothy has been an influential innovator and creator of original concepts in art since the early 1990's. Best known for his series of ethereal figurative, seascape and abstract photographs, he uses his own innovative camera techniques to create the unique look of his images which has become a trademark of his work.

Timothy creates his photographs by using a slow shutter speed technique which allows him to capture light in a particular way. "Light flows into my camera like paint onto a canvas." He describes how he captures the light, "I sometimes create images by maneuvering my camera purposefully as it receives the light resulting in a dreamlike picture."

Timothy has received critical acclaim in fine art publications and has been referred to as "a rare and remarkable innovator of photography". He exhibited his work at the Mark Timothy Gallery in Laguna Beach from 2013 to 2017 where he worked with some of the nations top interior designers and fine art collectors, placing his photographs and paintings in some of the most prestigious homes, offices and art collections in the country and around the world.

The distribution agreement grants the exclusive right to distribute reproduction prints of Timothy's works worldwide to an unlimited number of retail chain store locations and websites for a period of 3 years. Timothy's original paintings and non-licensed photographs can still be acquired from art galleries and from his studio.

