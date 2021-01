Artist James Goldcrown In Studio With His Iconic Love Wall Heart Designs That Feature In The Skechers X JGoldcrown Collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)

Get ready to feel the love. Launching in time for Valentine's Day, internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown brings his iconic Love Wall heart designs to the Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration. The artist's colorful and inspiring prints will be featured on a range of lifestyle products for women and girls—with the initial launch including Skechers Uno fashion sneakers, '90s retro Skechers Roadies sneakers, and BOBS from Skechers canvas slip-ons and sandals. Additional styles as well as an apparel collection will launch later.

"James Goldcrown's message of love and positivity is exactly what the world needs right now, and bringing his uplifting designs to our brand is something that we know Skechers fans everywhere will appreciate," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "We're excited to feature these iconic prints on styles from several of our divisions including our BOBS from Skechers charity collection that has always spread the message of love by helping kids and shelter pets."

"Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my Love Walls," said Goldcrown. "We started on canvas originally, and then digitized the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. I think it's a great time for this collaboration with everything that is going on in the world. Something as simple as a heart can really touch people—so hopefully we will spread some love."

Born in West London, James Goldcrown is a self-taught muralist, artist and photographer now based in New York and Los Angeles. Goldcrown broke into the fashion photography world at age 17 and seven years later found himself in Africa filming the documentary To Die No More about the AIDS/HIV epidemic. He eventually found new inspiration from his street art roots and the internationally recognized Love Wall premiered at Miami Basel in 2015. His instagrammable murals have achieved cult status with 50K+ #Lovewall public hashtags. Goldcrown works with brands in the lifestyle, restaurant, beauty and fashion industries with his iconic design appearing in cities around the world.

Initial styles in the Skechers x JGoldcrown collection for women and girls are now available at Skechers.com, are launching in Skechers retail stores on February 4 th, and will debut in select international Skechers stores on Valentine's Day. Additionally, the product will be available at leading account partners around the world. The apparel collection will launch later, and the collaboration will expand with more designs—including styles from the Women's Performance and Women's Sport and Foamies divisions—arriving in the spring and fall.

For an inside look video at James Goldcrown's inspiration behind his iconic Love Wall hearts and the Skechers capsule, visit here.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

